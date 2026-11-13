‘What’s the craziest thing someone ever told you?’ – 17 absolutely jaw-dropping confessions
If you’re lucky, most days are filled with inane conversations about what’s for dinner or some dull work email. But every now and then something surprising comes along.
It could come from a colleague, it could come from a friend, but at some point it seems people are faced with jaw-dropping confessions that take a moment to process. u/Undefined_Me07 wanted to know more, so they put the following question to r/AskReddit:
‘What’s the craziest thing someone has ever confessed to you that left you genuinely speechless?’
Buckle up, here are the top replies…