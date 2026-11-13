‘What’s the craziest thing someone ever told you?’ – 17 absolutely jaw-dropping confessions

Round Ups r/AskReddit

If you’re lucky, most days are filled with inane conversations about what’s for dinner or some dull work email. But every now and then something surprising comes along.

It could come from a colleague, it could come from a friend, but at some point it seems people are faced with jaw-dropping confessions that take a moment to process. u/Undefined_Me07 wanted to know more, so they put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What’s the craziest thing someone has ever confessed to you that left you genuinely speechless?’

Buckle up, here are the top replies…

1. ‘A new friend I made died. I knew him a couple of months. He died during surgery for something, I don’t know what it was. ‘At his wake, his friends told me that he told them he’s excited to wake up from his surgery all fixed up because he was going to ask me out on a date.’

-mang0delychee

2. ‘My sweet, quiet coworker from Zimbabwe sat down at the lunch table and casually told us she used to hunt poachers. And they’d leave them for the lions.’

-Familiar_Rip_8871

3. ‘Was playing pool with some random Mexican dude that was clearly on meth. He told me he used to be a hitman down in Mexico before coming here. Had tats of guns all over him. I let him win the game then politely excused myself’

-SoftYetCrunchyTaco

4. ‘I was on a 6-hour flight next to a quiet guy in a suit. Right as the plane landed, he turned to me and confessed he was flying across the country to crash his ex-fiancée’s wedding to deliver a letter, then asked if I thought it was a good idea. ‘I literally couldn’t speak for 10 seconds while the seatbelt sign turned off.’

-ObjectiveTomatillo47

5. ‘I’m a wedding photographer and one time a DJ approached me during social hour. ‘”Hey, so like, the bride’s mom wants to play this game during the speeches. I don’t know if it’s okay. The game is that we blindfold the bride and line up the groom and groomsmen in random order, and she has to feel every dude’s junk and guess who the groom is while everyone else watches. I don’t know what to do because she’s the one who paid me.”’

-rachelmaryl

6. ‘Golfing with my brother in law and he randomly says that he has been with over 300 women and that if his wife knew the truth he would be dead. Took him about 3 seconds to realize who he was golfing with, and his head dropped so fast that I swear I heard a thud.’

-AnnoyedGrocer

7. ‘A woman I worked with boasted how she got her boyfriend out of his wife’s bed. boasted how his kids hated her for “ugh, breaking up their marriage”’

-SuccotashPale2685

8. ‘My father. ‘He flew in bombers for the RAF during WWII. Never had any bad or scary stories and made the war sound like a lark. ‘He saw me playing a video game called “tailgunner” where you play from the POV of the tailgunner shooting at fighter planes. ‘My father watches and says “We never got to know the tailgunners on missions. We didn’t want to. After the mission the flight crew and bombardier walked away and did not look back. The gunners rarely lasted the mission; someone else had to hose out the back where they had been.” ‘You could see on his face that the game had triggered him.’

–somewhat_random