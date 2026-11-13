Someone spotted this passenger’s unconventional plane seat selection and people don’t know whether to be impressed or absolutely terrified
Most flight passengers do everything in their power to avoid the dreaded middle seat, but Twitter user Smiley has spotted someone who has done exactly that.
He shared the seating plan for a Delta Airlines flight from Denver to Salt Lake City, which shows the selection of a mad / genius passenger in row 30.
The person on row 30 middle seat is either a complete psychopath or a genius.. 🤔 https://t.co/p5k0McpD2f
— Smiley (@SmileyGuy801) November 11, 2026
And the internet’s never been this divided since that blue and black/white and gold dress. Well, almost.