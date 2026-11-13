Someone spotted this passenger’s unconventional plane seat selection and people don’t know whether to be impressed or absolutely terrified

Weird World planes travel

Most flight passengers do everything in their power to avoid the dreaded middle seat, but Twitter user Smiley has spotted someone who has done exactly that.

He shared the seating plan for a Delta Airlines flight from Denver to Salt Lake City, which shows the selection of a mad / genius passenger in row 30.

The person on row 30 middle seat is either a complete psychopath or a genius.. 🤔 https://t.co/p5k0McpD2f — Smiley (@SmileyGuy801) November 11, 2026

And the internet’s never been this divided since that blue and black/white and gold dress. Well, almost.

1. it's a dangerous game they're playing. — Ian (@ian_heyting) November 12, 2026

2. It’s the friends we make along the way that’s important 🫠 — Nick Franklin (@Nick_Franklin) November 12, 2026

3. If I was a big fella, I’d pick the seat right next to him… — Reagan rolled over (@ldsgolfer13) November 11, 2026

4. That’s a strategic move that could quickly become the worst mistake ever. — Court (@melancourtnia) November 12, 2026

5. His name is John “Obsessed with armrests” Smith. He is coming for someone. — .. (@GamecockRichard) November 12, 2026

6. Iv tried this but always without fail and last minute I end up with someone like this just staring at me to move pic.twitter.com/TMbVibdcYR — K0906 🐺 (@KensterSkyblue) November 12, 2026

7. I always have game theory in mind when picking my seats. — K҉way (@kelway74) November 12, 2026

8. I'd pick the window seat and then proceed to go to the bathroom every 15mins 😆 — MCK (@MyThreeLegs) November 12, 2026