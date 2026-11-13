Weird World planes travel

Someone spotted this passenger’s unconventional plane seat selection and people don’t know whether to be impressed or absolutely terrified

David Harris. Updated November 13th, 2026

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Most flight passengers do everything in their power to avoid the dreaded middle seat, but Twitter user Smiley has spotted someone who has done exactly that.

He shared the seating plan for a Delta Airlines flight from Denver to Salt Lake City, which shows the selection of a mad / genius passenger in row 30.

And the internet’s never been this divided since that blue and black/white and gold dress. Well, almost.

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