This classic Kaitlan Collins takedown of Donald Trump just went viral again and this is how you do it, people
Regular readers of these pages will already be familiar with the work of CNN journalist Kaitlan Collins, our favourite White House correspondent bar none.
And this is one of the reasons why a classic takedown of Donald Trump from back in the day that’s just shot into orbit again on Twitter for reasons that will become apparent.
Kaitlan Collins always knew how to handle Trump. Stick to the facts. Don’t let him dodge. Don’t let him bully you. GIVE HIM HELL. 👏 https://t.co/SoEw1pjSjG
— 💕 Brittany Belle 💕 (@BrittanyinTexas) November 15, 2026
And Trump’s been crying and whinging and bleating about Collins pretty much ever since.
Source @BrittanyinTexas