This classic Kaitlan Collins takedown of Donald Trump just went viral again and this is how you do it, people

US

Regular readers of these pages will already be familiar with the work of CNN journalist Kaitlan Collins, our favourite White House correspondent bar none.

And this is one of the reasons why a classic takedown of Donald Trump from back in the day that’s just shot into orbit again on Twitter for reasons that will become apparent.

Kaitlan Collins always knew how to handle Trump. Stick to the facts. Don’t let him dodge. Don’t let him bully you. GIVE HIM HELL. 👏 https://t.co/SoEw1pjSjG — 💕 Brittany Belle 💕 (@BrittanyinTexas) November 15, 2026

And Trump’s been crying and whinging and bleating about Collins pretty much ever since.

1. I adore Kaitlin give em hell Kait! — 🌄Dawn of a new age🌞🌈💙🇺🇸🇨🇦🇺🇦 (@Dawn21382545) November 15, 2026

2. REPORTER: What year was The War of 1812 fought in? TRUMP: That was a very great and beautiful war REPORTER: When was it fought?

TRUMP: You are a very rude person — Max (@maxainnz) November 15, 2026

3. She’s a master .. all he’s got is insults and a sharp tongue . Neither of which bother her ! She’s a pro !! 💕💕💕💕 — veevee (@valleonardcomc1) November 16, 2026

4. Trump is such a fucking dickhead. https://t.co/TgSeGpBx7b — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) November 16, 2026

6. “Are you ready, are you ready”. Translation: I need time to think of my next lie. I was never a fan of Kaitlin Collins until recently. My bad. Someone so young able to handle that criminal, twisted, piece of shit so well. I wouldn’t have the temperament. Kudos to Kaitlin! — Val Dislikes GOP Terrorists 🥷🏻& MAYOnnaise🍴🌊🌊 (@ValerieCS159) November 15, 2026

8. She’s one tough cookie to last all these years interviewing that nut job. — 💕 Brittany Belle 💕 (@BrittanyinTexas) November 15, 2026

9. Kaitlin Collins is not nasty, she's like one of the best. @kaitlancollins is a treasure. https://t.co/N0nq9sQSbF — Never trust the dicktraitors either (@Michell8632484) November 15, 2026

Source @BrittanyinTexas