Politics donald trump Truth Social
Donald Trump posted a delusional update on Truth Social to let everyone know he’s doing great and the replies saw right through it
The President who no one can escape has been mysteriously absent for almost a full week now.
Considering he loves the camera more than he loves Big Macs, this has triggered a variety of theories.
Is he hiding from responsibility for the national air travel shutdown that ground the United States to a halt on Friday afternoon?
Is he unwell?
Is he out of bronzer?
Nobody can be quite sure, but luckily for all those concerned, Trump himself let the public know via his pet social media platform, Truth Social, that he’s doing better than ever.
Beyond parody https://t.co/sFv5sPYm2l
— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 15, 2026
Judging by the replies on Twitter, Trump’s totally organic social media post did not put the people at ease in the ways he probably had hoped it would.