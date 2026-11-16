Donald Trump posted a delusional update on Truth Social to let everyone know he’s doing great and the replies saw right through it

Politics donald trump Truth Social

The President who no one can escape has been mysteriously absent for almost a full week now.

Considering he loves the camera more than he loves Big Macs, this has triggered a variety of theories.

Is he hiding from responsibility for the national air travel shutdown that ground the United States to a halt on Friday afternoon?

Is he unwell?

Is he out of bronzer?

Nobody can be quite sure, but luckily for all those concerned, Trump himself let the public know via his pet social media platform, Truth Social, that he’s doing better than ever.

Beyond parody https://t.co/sFv5sPYm2l — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 15, 2026

Judging by the replies on Twitter, Trump’s totally organic social media post did not put the people at ease in the ways he probably had hoped it would.

1. Donald Trump is having meetings on “many subjects”. Do you think it’s Golf or the Ballroom? pic.twitter.com/A3n5ITVQlE — L King (@71Elvis77) November 15, 2026

2. President Trump will work from early in the morning until late in the evening. He will make many calls and have many meetings. pic.twitter.com/vaGjBEyfEw — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 15, 2026

3. the president is quiet quitting https://t.co/Qnew5z9KMg — Sky Marchini (@rhcm123) November 15, 2026

4. Again, something is wrong physically (and mentally) with Trump, and they are not being honest with the public about it. He can't hide forever. — Daniel Micovic (@DanMicovic) November 15, 2026

5. that reads like a post natalie told him to make so it looks like he's working — Mohamed (@iiMohamedO) November 15, 2026

6. Coming up on 96 hours since he's been seen publicly which for any other President might not be that big of a deal but considering he needs attention like the rest of us need oxygen and there are multiple crises going on right now, no one in the press seems too concerned 🤔 https://t.co/mmnt9p8Xz9 — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) November 15, 2026

7. The country's not hot, that's just Hell closing in on you. — Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) November 15, 2026