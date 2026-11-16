Stephen Miller absolutely explodes with rage when he is confronted with the facts by this Venezuelan reporter
Every time Stephen Miller shows up in public, it looks like one goblin standing on top of another goblin, stuffed into a suit, pretending to be a totally normal human being.
Miller is alway sweaty, red, and angry, especially when he’s asked to defend the heinous acts of Maga and the lies they constantly push.
The newly appointed White House Chief of Staff has been pushing Donald Trump’s agenda for years and it’s not hard to see how he go so high up in the Maga org chart.
Take this classic clip of Miller getting into a heated on-camera confrontation with NTN24 reporter José María del Pino in 2024.
All del Pino wanted was a straight answer. All Miller wanted to do was yell and stomp because he wasn’t getting his way. It’s a disturbing look into one of the now most powerful men in Washington.
This is *absolutely* how to handle him. Stay on script. Insist on facts. Give him hell. 👏🏾 https://t.co/OeIIgzk0xf
— News to Remember (@allchronology) November 13, 2026
The replies online were a mix of disgust for Miller and praise for del Pino.