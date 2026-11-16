Stephen Miller absolutely explodes with rage when he is confronted with the facts by this Venezuelan reporter

Politics facts Stephen miller

Every time Stephen Miller shows up in public, it looks like one goblin standing on top of another goblin, stuffed into a suit, pretending to be a totally normal human being.

Miller is alway sweaty, red, and angry, especially when he’s asked to defend the heinous acts of Maga and the lies they constantly push.

The newly appointed White House Chief of Staff has been pushing Donald Trump’s agenda for years and it’s not hard to see how he go so high up in the Maga org chart.

Take this classic clip of Miller getting into a heated on-camera confrontation with NTN24 reporter José María del Pino in 2024.

All del Pino wanted was a straight answer. All Miller wanted to do was yell and stomp because he wasn’t getting his way. It’s a disturbing look into one of the now most powerful men in Washington.

This is *absolutely* how to handle him. Stay on script. Insist on facts. Give him hell. 👏🏾 https://t.co/OeIIgzk0xf — News to Remember (@allchronology) November 13, 2026

The replies online were a mix of disgust for Miller and praise for del Pino.

1. Hilarious that the easiest way to rage bait Stephen Miller is to simply ask him if he believes the numbers he cited himself 😭 — Fly 🪰 (@xFlyGod) November 13, 2026

2. This reporter should have been given a Pulitzer or a Peabody award https://t.co/KpWwXoO72O — Thomas Chatterton Williams (@thomaschattwill) November 14, 2026

3. This is glorious to watch https://t.co/VTysN2Rt3m — Republican Animatronics Service (@LiberalHegemony) November 13, 2026

4. Bloody brilliant by this reporter Stephen Miller can’t walk away when he’s confronted on his lies. https://t.co/uVp46MnUHt — Dr Tracy Westerman AM (@TracyWesterman) November 13, 2026

5. He is a bitch. Want to see him answer questions before a Congressional Committee so badly. He will lose his mind and have a total meltdown. — Facts Matter (@DavidWi16981463) November 13, 2026

6. 😂🤣 He's under Miller's skin … exposing the lies and making it painfully obvious that he's just pulling numbers out of thin air + the emotional maturity of a toddler, on full display. Fantastic work. This is journalism at its best! 👏 — Eva P (@Eva_eva_P) November 13, 2026

7. He has no numbers. Yelling does not make it true. — Does it matter? (@ProveIt91383273) November 14, 2026

8. That really was brilliant, because it made Steven Miller look like exactly what he is. Half the country will think that he bravely faced down a belligerent journalist, and the rest of us know exactly what we just saw. — Ferol Humphrey (@ferolhumphrey) November 13, 2026

9. There's no thinner skin than MAGA thin-skin. — Block All Advertisers Parody (@mentlprisn) November 13, 2026

10. Why is .@StephenM YELLING WHILE HE TRIES TO PUT THE BLAME OF HIS FAILURES ON KAMALA HARRIS? Kudos to the reporter!🖕🏻 to the Millers. pic.twitter.com/ffYXSGNwM4 — Katherine (@beckiluk) November 14, 2026