Donald Trump was asked about China spying on the US and his answer wasn’t the slam dunk he thought it was
The United States’ relationship with China is at a critical time and not just because Donald Trump met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping this week.
It’s also because of the Nvidia spy scandal and the (distinct) possibility that Beijing’s intelligence apparatus was up to their necks in it.
So it was only natural that Trump should be asked about this and his answer, such as it was, wasn’t the slam dunk he presumably thought it was (stick with it for the full 37 seconds).
Oh my god.
This is the most irresponsible thing a president has ever said on foreign soil. Historically shocking. https://t.co/MgCFeP7Woj
— CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) November 19, 2026
Come again?
Source @CalltoActivism