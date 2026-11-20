US china donald trump

The United States’ relationship with China is at a critical time and not just because Donald Trump met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping this week.

It’s also because of the Nvidia spy scandal and the (distinct) possibility that Beijing’s intelligence apparatus was up to their necks in it.

So it was only natural that Trump should be asked about this and his answer, such as it was, wasn’t the slam dunk he presumably thought it was (stick with it for the full 37 seconds).

Oh my god. This is the most irresponsible thing a president has ever said on foreign soil. Historically shocking. https://t.co/MgCFeP7Woj — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) November 19, 2026

Come again?

1. Trump reveals that he doesn't care about our military as China and Russia help Iran wound and kill our soldiers. Instead, he talks about money (always his top priority) and tosses away spying as not a big deal. Trump is a danger to America. — The Possum Politic™ (@PossumPolitic) November 19, 2026

2. He can’t regulate himself anymore. His dementia is making the US less safe. https://t.co/6c5iGUX1cV — Jeffrey Luscombe (@JeffreyLuscombe) November 19, 2026

3. Treason. Pure fucking treason. Remove this traitorous sack of shit immediately. https://t.co/yVO1jP1vKP — 😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 (@aintscarylarry) November 19, 2026

4. I don’t think you’re supposed to say this out loud… https://t.co/mjPQg5r9Ww — Roxy Clark | SxyBiscuit (@ASexyBiscuit) November 19, 2026

5. What a stupid piece of absolute human garbage. — Singsy (@Singsy24) November 19, 2026

6. He’s a 6 year old trapped in an aging man’s body. — Yaii (@Youre_AnIdiotIf) November 19, 2026

Source @CalltoActivism