Don’t threaten him with a good time – Tim Martin mocked over vow to ban Andy Burnham from Wetherspoons if he reverses Brexit
We cross now to LBC, where Andrew Marr had a chat with Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin, who was one of the most vocal supporters of leaving the EU – before ranting about the difficulty of getting staff, due to post-Brexit visa requirements.
Despite that, the pigs-in-blankets shortage of 2019 caused by red tape, and the beer shortage of 2021 caused by the difficulty of finding delivery drivers, Martin is still a staunch supporter of being outside the enormous trading bloc on our doorstep.
For that reason, he has concerns about Andy Burnhams determination to bring the UK and EU closer. He made what he presumably thought was a threat.
Andy Burnham doesn’t strike us as the big chain pub type, and while he probably appreciates a curry nght as much as the next person, we’re not convinced this would be a deal breaker. It’s not exactly ‘daddy or chips’.
Is this the real two-tier society we hear so much about? Banned from Wetherspoons, and not banned from Wetherspoons.
Source LBC Image Screengrab, Screengrab