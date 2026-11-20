Politics Andy burnham brexit

We cross now to LBC, where Andrew Marr had a chat with Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin, who was one of the most vocal supporters of leaving the EU – before ranting about the difficulty of getting staff, due to post-Brexit visa requirements.

Despite that, the pigs-in-blankets shortage of 2019 caused by red tape, and the beer shortage of 2021 caused by the difficulty of finding delivery drivers, Martin is still a staunch supporter of being outside the enormous trading bloc on our doorstep.

For that reason, he has concerns about Andy Burnhams determination to bring the UK and EU closer. He made what he presumably thought was a threat.

Andy Burnham doesn’t strike us as the big chain pub type, and while he probably appreciates a curry nght as much as the next person, we’re not convinced this would be a deal breaker. It’s not exactly ‘daddy or chips’.

2. He could always do what I’ve done since 2016: ban himself from Wetherspoons. No more sticky carpets, microwave meals and atmosphere of a struggling Conservative Club. https://t.co/jg5k8freT9 — Mark Cockerton (@CockertonMark) November 19, 2026

3. What will he do for Scampi Fries ? 🤣 https://t.co/mwKg13QWiC — PonteJack (@somersetlevel) November 19, 2026

4. I suspect Wetherspoons staff have enough on their plates without being expected to enforce Tim Martin’s personal Brexit blacklist. “Sorry, Prime Minister, you’re barred. Management says you’ve been too friendly with Brussels.” Meanwhile, behind the bar: “Mate, I’m on minimum… — Kitch (@DHKITCH) November 19, 2026

5. Oh no! I hope he doesn’t ban me from entering a pub I’d never set foot in! 🙄 — Independent journalist (@fakeceleb) November 19, 2026

6. I like Spoons. And I like that it's randomly one of the most conservative institutions in Britain. But this is ridiculous, and very contradictory to their whole "pro free speech" shtick. https://t.co/S5oXB7KyxF — Jonas Laursen (@JonasLaursen15) November 19, 2026

7. Will they also ban the 60-odd percent of the electorate that will probably vote to go back in ? — Lawrinho (@Lawrinho) November 19, 2026

8. Does fucking spoons of all places think it has political leverage lmao — Going Hollow (@TheZucc170) November 19, 2026

9. 🤣😂🤣😂I'm sure he will be bothered https://t.co/0UKoQlvo23 — Yorkshire Victor Meldrew+his dog (@TheMeldrew) November 19, 2026

10. Can we not just ban Wetherspoons instead? It’s probably one of the single biggest contributors to the downfall of local pubs. Slowly infiltrating every high street and swallowing up all the good local pubs who cannot compete. — Wilkinson (@dan_wilkinson) November 19, 2026

11. Does anyone in their right mind go into Spoons for anything other than to use their toilets? 🚽💩 https://t.co/uNPaQFoaOG — Madeleina Kay 🫐🌺💫 (@MadeleinaKay) November 19, 2026

12. Looks like Andy Burnham is going to receive an honour https://t.co/IasYBXKPwU — John Petrie #European (@Petrie_JohnC) November 20, 2026

13. Even Wetherspoons are offering incentives for Britain to rejoin the EU now, that's crazy https://t.co/cqv9Uo1OYm — Ramona 💜 (@mermona_) November 19, 2026

14. Andy Burnham you must be our sacrificial lamb, the scapegoat, the ultimate sin eater for all of Britain https://t.co/2Fr0KsvtxD — Anna (@ArguablyAnna) November 19, 2026

15. Bet Burnham is pissed, He can't post his table number and receive peas. https://t.co/LHdhG3QTHq — Jess The Cat🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@JessTheCatGB) November 19, 2026

Is this the real two-tier society we hear so much about? Banned from Wetherspoons, and not banned from Wetherspoons.

Can you ban me too please. — Chris Portis (@Portis1000) November 19, 2026

Source LBC Image Screengrab, Screengrab