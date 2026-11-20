People have been sharing the worst Christmas gifts they ever received – 22 enormous festive flops
It’s only just over a month until Christmas, unbelievable as that may seem. It was the height of summer about three weeks ago, surely?
Anyway, there’s no arguing with the calendar which means our thoughts must begrudgingly turn to the annual agony of gift giving.
There’s plenty of advice out there about great presents to buy, but what about a list of things absolutely not to give? Where are they?
Luckily, the good people of the AskReddit page have your back. User GPUfollowr77 posed this question…
‘What is the worst Christmas gift you ever received?’
And lots of helpful folk chipped in with the things they hated receiving, like these…