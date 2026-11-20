Life r/AskReddit

It’s only just over a month until Christmas, unbelievable as that may seem. It was the height of summer about three weeks ago, surely?

Anyway, there’s no arguing with the calendar which means our thoughts must begrudgingly turn to the annual agony of gift giving.

There’s plenty of advice out there about great presents to buy, but what about a list of things absolutely not to give? Where are they?

Luckily, the good people of the AskReddit page have your back. User GPUfollowr77 posed this question…

‘What is the worst Christmas gift you ever received?’

And lots of helpful folk chipped in with the things they hated receiving, like these…

1. ‘Very expensive cross necklace from an aunt who knows damn well I’m atheist. I reciprocated the next year with the book The God Delusion. Now we don’t exchange gifts, which is fine with me.’

–WeAreAllStories11

2. ‘All I ever wanted was a ballerina Barbie. In her pretty pink tutu. And do you know what they got me? MAL-I-BU Barbie!’

–Outside-Brief1624

3. ‘Five years in a row I received misc Harry potter merch from my ex. I HATE HARRY POTTER. I told him every time, and every time he would do it again, with a bigger smile on his stupid ass face.’

–curtiss_mac

4. ’10 bags of different flavored croutons.. I was 16.’

–Sensitive_Benefit123

5. ‘A Nightmare Before Christmas scarf from Hot Topic with the security tag still on it. Told me I could wear it with my overcoat and suit to work. I was 35 at the time…’

–PolarSquirrelBear

6. ‘Soy sauce, from the same person who gave me soy sauce a previous year.’

–burnsbert919

7. ‘One Christmas my stepmonster gave me perfume samples (the kind you find embedded in magazines) and two cans of 99c shaving cream. She was irritated I wasn’t appreciative of her “practical” gifts. My stepsister got a horse.’

–Symnestra

8. ‘I was 9. My uncle got me a stapler. No, it was not a gag gift. He legitimately thought it was a good present for a 9 year old boy.’

–phantomagna

9. ‘My mom always buys me a pack of underwear in every holiday besides my birthday. God damn closet full of new and unused underwear at this point I can open an underwear store.’

–Zucchini1179

10. ‘A vacuum… My husband bought me a vacuum.’

–Outrageous_Bite_2755

11. ‘A pair of calendars that were only going to be useful for a week or so because they were for the current calendar year we were leaving at the time not the calendar year to come.’

–Western-Result8780