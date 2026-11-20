Pics Naga Munchetty nigel farage

In July 2024, while on one of his many jaunts to the United States, Nigel Farage appeared on Russell Brand’s show. It was almost ten months after the former comedian had been publicly accused of assault, and – in the light of his conviction – people have raised the issue of why Farage chose to do that.

On BBC Breakfast, Naga Munchetty directly put the question to Farage.

THIS 👇 Nigel Farage claiming he was dragged into a room with Russell Brand to do the podcast when he knew all about the abuse allegations Asked if he’d do it again as PM he rants about keeping Brexit promises unlike Andy Burnham 🤯 Naga Munchetty 👏🔥 https://t.co/CxOQkeLpZ4 — kerry ✊💙Dont let Farage kill our NHS (@hewitson10) November 20, 2026

“Why did you go on the podcast of a person who you knew had allegations of sexual assault against him?” “I was walking down a corridor at a conference, and my host dragged me into a room, and there I was. I hadn’t planned to do it …and, to be honest, I regretted afterwards that I’d done it.” “You are a man who would like to be prime minister and lead this country. Are you better now, in terms of judgement and being able to be persuaded or dragged into a room by a host, and give an interview to someone you knew had alleged __?” “Well, you know what, everybody in public life – you know, you shake hands with somebody who you find out later is a serious criminal, these things happen to everybody in public life.” “The difference here, Mr Farage, is that you knew there were allegations of sexual assault against Russell Brand, when you were dragged into the room to spend a couple of minutes with him, as you say, on his podcast.” “I’ll make you a promise. If I’m prime minister, I will not – not – break promises made to the British public about who makes our laws, who decides our future, and that’s exactly what Andy Burnham is doing today. He’s got no mandate to do it.” “What’s that got to do with you agreeing to speak to Russell Brand on a podcast after knowing that there were sexual assault allegations against him?”

Tweeters weighed in.

1. Nigel Farage is asked why he agreed to go on Russell Brand's podcast AFTER knowing the facts of the rape allegations. He claims he was dragged in there…..

Yes. Really. I genuinely can't do with the lies and mansplaining yourself out of diabolical situations time and time… pic.twitter.com/B8Ffzf5Whm — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) November 20, 2026

2. ‘Why did you agree to do a podcast with Russell Brand knowing the allegations against him?’ ‘I was dragged into a room with him… it wasn’t my fault… but Andy Burnham/Brexit/lefties/Labour/Brussels/Tofu..’ Nigel Farage… the ultimate twaddlesmith pic.twitter.com/D7O4xv2Ggd — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) November 20, 2026

3. Absolute whataboutery from the shyster of all shysters!

Obfuscate, obfuscate… blah, blah, blah!! https://t.co/qn5JvHu3gI — Reece Dinsdale (@reece_dinsdale) November 20, 2026

4. Car crash alert 🚨

Nigel Farage has his ‘ambushed by cake’ moment as he says he was dragged into an interview with Russel Brand then begins to talk about Andy Burnham.

He should be nowhere near power.#bbcbreakfast reakfast pic.twitter.com/f3MKem3Rh6 — Mike H (@mikoh123) November 20, 2026

5. He really is bad at interviews as soon as the questions get remotely difficult — Simon (@sipryor) November 20, 2026

6. Poor old Nige is always the victim!

It’s no coincidence that allegations of sleaze, corruption or dishonesty follow where ever he goes. https://t.co/2SvDqAWRxK — BluesAgainstBloodCancer (@BluesVCancer) November 20, 2026

7. Dragged into a room? Were you tied to a chair with a microphone strapped to your chin? Did you have a gun to your head forcing you to talk? Help us out here. @Nigel_Farage #ReformUK #RussellBrand https://t.co/yV0PW5mTpm — Miss TV (@MissTV_7) November 20, 2026

8. Hahahaha..he used the same excuse with the meeting when he met the Ch4 undercover guy..and his dad..paying for the polling..I was just having a drink when everyone bowled up..

Hahahaha

Hes a moron — BRICK (@mikec38679169) November 20, 2026

9. “We all find ourselves in awkward situations”

Farage certainly does – every day.

Don’t let him wreck any more of yours. https://t.co/l47FyG9vOh — Peter Kay (🦋@theonlypeterkay.bsky.social) (@theonlypeterkay) November 20, 2026

11. Just imagine how evasive this slime would be if he ever became PM, in addition imagine the litigation bill the tax payer would be funding, along with his stark appearances with the media when being cross-examined. — The Fukaa (@the_fukaa) November 20, 2026

12. Can we see actual footage of Farage being dragged in please? — Shadow MP for Clacton (@Neilovichi) November 20, 2026

13. Most politicians are full of shit and the majority will say what they think you want to hear, but this bloke is on another level! https://t.co/rzxco2EBZG — Bristol Blue Gas (@bristolbluegas) November 20, 2026

14. Kidnapped to podcast – a first for fucking everything with this grifter — Ben (@saxbymanor) November 20, 2026

15. Farage's "ambushed by cake" moment… He claims he was "dragged into a room" to be interviewed by Russell Brand. Either apologise or defend yourself, but blaming your advisors and implying you can be easily manipulated/dragged into doing something against your will is the worst… https://t.co/oY2FJwpy32 — James Hanson (@jhansonradio) November 20, 2026

Unfortunately for Nigel Farage, his appearance on the podcast had been prearranged, and the internet brought the receipts. What a shocker!

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