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Nigel Farage tried to wriggle off Naga Munchetty’s hook over his Russell Brand podcast appearance, but she wasn’t having it
In July 2024, while on one of his many jaunts to the United States, Nigel Farage appeared on Russell Brand’s show. It was almost ten months after the former comedian had been publicly accused of assault, and – in the light of his conviction – people have raised the issue of why Farage chose to do that.
On BBC Breakfast, Naga Munchetty directly put the question to Farage.
THIS 👇
Nigel Farage claiming he was dragged into a room with Russell Brand to do the podcast when he knew all about the abuse allegations
Asked if he’d do it again as PM he rants about keeping Brexit promises unlike Andy Burnham 🤯
Naga Munchetty 👏🔥 https://t.co/CxOQkeLpZ4
— kerry ✊💙Dont let Farage kill our NHS (@hewitson10) November 20, 2026
“Why did you go on the podcast of a person who you knew had allegations of sexual assault against him?”
“I was walking down a corridor at a conference, and my host dragged me into a room, and there I was. I hadn’t planned to do it …and, to be honest, I regretted afterwards that I’d done it.”
“You are a man who would like to be prime minister and lead this country. Are you better now, in terms of judgement and being able to be persuaded or dragged into a room by a host, and give an interview to someone you knew had alleged __?”
“Well, you know what, everybody in public life – you know, you shake hands with somebody who you find out later is a serious criminal, these things happen to everybody in public life.”
“The difference here, Mr Farage, is that you knew there were allegations of sexual assault against Russell Brand, when you were dragged into the room to spend a couple of minutes with him, as you say, on his podcast.”
“I’ll make you a promise. If I’m prime minister, I will not – not – break promises made to the British public about who makes our laws, who decides our future, and that’s exactly what Andy Burnham is doing today. He’s got no mandate to do it.”
“What’s that got to do with you agreeing to speak to Russell Brand on a podcast after knowing that there were sexual assault allegations against him?”
Tweeters weighed in.
Unfortunately for Nigel Farage, his appearance on the podcast had been prearranged, and the internet brought the receipts. What a shocker!
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