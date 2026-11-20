The White House said Donald Trump had achieved ‘peace through strength’ and was schooled into another dimension
To the White House Twitter account now – no, stick with us – which is on a mission to find ever more imaginative ways to praise Donald Trump.
And this is surely it’s greatest work of fiction yet, after it cobbled together a supercut of Trump’s APEC meeting with Xi and Putin with the declaration ‘Peace through Strength’.
Peace through strength. https://t.co/LPxLLC998v
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 19, 2026
Kudos for managing to do that with a straight face, obviously. But that was the only plaudit they were getting, and these people surely said it best.