US donald trump white house

To the White House Twitter account now – no, stick with us – which is on a mission to find ever more imaginative ways to praise Donald Trump.

And this is surely it’s greatest work of fiction yet, after it cobbled together a supercut of Trump’s APEC meeting with Xi and Putin with the declaration ‘Peace through Strength’.

Peace through strength. https://t.co/LPxLLC998v — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 19, 2026

Kudos for managing to do that with a straight face, obviously. But that was the only plaudit they were getting, and these people surely said it best.

2. If you could find a way to generate electricity from Ronald Reagan spinning in his grave you'd be able to power the Eastern Seaboard right now. https://t.co/cbKNfYODAu — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) November 19, 2026

3. You’re all war criminals. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 19, 2026

4. This is the most pathetic thing I've ever seen. That the White House think this projects strength is ridiculous. It shows nothing but weakness: Trump desperate for the approval of our biggest competitors and adversaries, yet gaining nothing. What a joke. https://t.co/nTBJo5uRhT — Dan Shapiro (@DanielBShapiro) November 19, 2026

5. Reminder: Putin & Xi have directly contributed to the deaths of U.S. soldiers in Iran. https://t.co/wXvcmCHKPJ — Pat Ryan 🇺🇸 (@PatRyanUC) November 19, 2026

6. Capitulation through idiocracy. — Vatnik Soup (@vatniksoup) November 19, 2026