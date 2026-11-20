Which places do only the mega rich know about – 17 secret locations that come with a hefty price tag
They say money can’t buy you happiness. But it does gain you access to some of the most exclusive places in the world, which is almost as good.
u/orcmcbork45 was curious to hear about the places you can get into if you’ve got very, very deep pockets, so they posed the following question to the good people of r/AskReddit:
‘What is a place that ONLY mega rich people go to where most people have no idea it exists?’
Here are the top answers you will likely never get to visit…