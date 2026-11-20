8.

‘I have a very good schoolfriend who was in a band in the early 2000’s onward, they had some hits that did well around the world and for a while being with one of them could get you in almost anywhere (no I won’t say the band name on here)

‘They played a gig in London and a few of us got VIP box tickets, were partying there with some great people. A few women we had a good time with were in the box and everyone had a good night (we were all about 19 at this point)

‘After the gig we went back stage and got invites to an after party. Just told to stand out the front and someone would find us. Some taxis came along shouting our names and took us a few miles away and dropped us off outside what looked like a normal city street with rows of townhouses.

‘As the taxi drove off a door opened up like something out of a film and a guy came out to take our names, we then got led inside and through a corridor into some sort of private club. There was a bar where they didn’t take any form of payment and there was a dance floor but mainly just small rooms with sofas and tables.



‘The ladies that had been in the box with us were there and we asked them how they found out about it, turns out they were a couple of footballers’ wives and got the invite.



‘There was every kind of entertainment you could think of, drinks just appeared and nobody was drinking anything other than very expensive champagne and whisky.

‘We were in there until about 5am and then a load of taxis came to take us all home. I’ve walked past that place about 15 times in the years since and it still looks the same, just a nondescript door in the middle of a row of buildings that all look the same.’

-Avionykx