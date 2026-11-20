Life Wetherspoons

There’s a lot to be said about Wetherspoons, both good and bad. On the one hand the drinks are cheap and they make use of historic buildings that may not have found another purpose.

On the other, not everyone’s the biggest fan of owner Tim Marti, and the toilets are always half a mile from the bar down nine flights of stairs.

Either way, Wetherspoons is a British institution. With this in mind, user suziewoozie420 posed the following question on the r/AskUK subreddit:

‘What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen happen in a Wetherspoons?’

And got plenty of answers from people who have clearly spent plenty of time on their local ‘Spoons (and we’ll have to take their word for it, obviously).

1. ‘Saw a couple having their wedding reception in the Selby Wetherspoons who had obviously just done it impromptu without telling the staff. ‘Bride in full white dress and loads of rough looking relatives standing up doing speeches and all sorts, fucking astounding.’

–dollyrar

2. ‘Saw a bloke set fire to his hair in the Spoons in Friar Street, Reading, He was pissed and having an argument with his girlfriend. Apparently, he felt this would somehow ‘resolve’ the situation.’

–yossanator

3. ‘I saw a Wetherspoons with a toilet on the ground floor once. Just let that sink in.’

–koopa35

4. ‘Once saw a fella sat there dressed as a smurf, by himself, just having a quiet pint. Then a woman came in, started screaming at him about what a knobhead he was, poured his pint all over him and left.’

–MIKBOO5

5. ’10am, Portishead weather spoons, an older man (60ish) sat down with a laptop of an orchestra and he was acting as a conductor very enthusiastically.’

–WhoSlappedThePie

6. ‘Went in on Halloween once and everything seemed normal except for the lone tyrannosaurus rex sitting at the bar nursing a pint of Stella.’

–gloomsbury

7. ‘Prince of Wales in Cardiff, circa 2002. It was two friends’ birthdays and we started to sing happy birthday to them. ‘I reckon about 80% of the pub joined in, and it being Wales it was like a full on choir. The pub is an old theatre and is fucking huge on many levels. It was awe inspiring.’

–vipros42

8. ‘Coventry – an old man was sat drinking a large scotch and had a microwave on the table. He proceeded to open the microwave which was filled with cans of lager.’

–fistmcbeefpunch

9. ‘Saw a fella absolutely demolish four breakfasts in 30 mins-ish, washed down with three pints. Must have been a tough night. This was about 10.30.’

–Background-Factor817