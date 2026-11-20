People shared the craziest things they’ve seen in a Wetherspoons – 19 proper eye-openers that are either a reason to get there quick or never go there again
There’s a lot to be said about Wetherspoons, both good and bad. On the one hand the drinks are cheap and they make use of historic buildings that may not have found another purpose.
On the other, not everyone’s the biggest fan of owner Tim Marti, and the toilets are always half a mile from the bar down nine flights of stairs.
Either way, Wetherspoons is a British institution. With this in mind, user suziewoozie420 posed the following question on the r/AskUK subreddit:
‘What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen happen in a Wetherspoons?’
And got plenty of answers from people who have clearly spent plenty of time on their local ‘Spoons (and we’ll have to take their word for it, obviously).