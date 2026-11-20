Life parents r/AskUK

The rapid changes to technology, society and everything else these days make your head spin when you’re relatively young, so how do people in their later years stand a chance? They’ve only just got to grips with DVD players.

They’ve been discussing the older generations’ frustrating lack of grasp on modernity on the AskUK subreddit after 360Saturn posed this question…

‘What’s something about your life your parents just don’t seem able to understand? ‘To start off my mum can’t get her head around the concept of working from home on a laptop.’

And lots of people chipped in with their own folks’ lack of grasp on post-millennium basics, like these…

1. ‘My parents failed at everything they did, yet are very wealthy. Really, you name it, they did it the wrong way. ‘Bought a house in 1989 at the peak of the 80’s boom, sold all investments and got out of the stock market, after the stock market crash, thus cementing in all losses. Missed every opportunity to better themselves. ‘Early retirement and final salary pensions. No childcare costs, no student debt, cheap housing, tax free inheritances, finished work at 5, never worked late or at weekends. Much lower tax burden, minimal stamp duty, generous tax free allowances, non means tested child benefit for 3 children. ‘They just happened to be born at a time when you could leave school at 15 and walk to the nearest factory and buy a house as a teenager, and be carried along by enormous economic tailwinds for the next 40 years. ‘They simply cannot fathom how young people don’t have any money. Must be lazy.’

–Fish_Minger

2. ‘That if they phone me and I don’t answer, I’m busy, phoning me another 15 times one after the other will not make me less busy.’

–Alive-Requirement111

3. ‘Yep. ‘How do the bosses know you are working’? Well to start with Mum, I am one of the ‘bosses’, and it would catch up with me if I really wasn’t doing anything productive.’

–carlovski99

4. ‘That homes are more expensive. They bought a 5 bedroom house on a low level plumber’s salary. Me and my brother have much better jobs, yet live in flats. ‘And they can’t comprehend that’s a societal issue and not down to individual failing. And for some reason think my toddler nephew will be able to buy a house easily?’

–dcute69

5. ‘That my £30,000 salary is actually pretty shit and not the big bucks it would have been to her in 2006.’

–kumran

6. ‘That they can’t just turn up unannounced. We have lives and a simple message to check is all that’s needed.’

–TheKnightsRider

7. ‘Anything career related. My parents had no qualifications and worked unskilled jobs, but they were still able to buy a house and raise a family. ‘I was trying to explain to them lately my current career plans, switching companies in the hopes I could move up into management roles faster. ‘They point blank told me they couldn’t relate and had nothing to say, and that they literally never had to think about decisions like that. They just worked the same jobs until they could afford to stop.’

–HellPigeon1912

8. ‘Why hiring a cleaner isn’t, to use my mum’s words, a “waste of money”.’

–whatmichaelsays

9. ‘Why am I not married or have children yet? If I can’t find the right person, I’m not going randomly pick one.’

–Fun_Yogurtcloset1012

10. ‘Not shaving my legs. It really winds them up for some reason.’

–Flat-Philosopher1868

11. ‘That I won’t be having children. ‘I think she is getting the idea now but there was a lot of years where the concept of not wanting to have children was completely mind-blowing to her.’

–Obvious-Water569