‘What’s something about your life your parents just don’t seem able to understand?’ – 22 mums and dads who can’t get the hang of the 21st century
The rapid changes to technology, society and everything else these days make your head spin when you’re relatively young, so how do people in their later years stand a chance? They’ve only just got to grips with DVD players.
They’ve been discussing the older generations’ frustrating lack of grasp on modernity on the AskUK subreddit after 360Saturn posed this question…
‘What’s something about your life your parents just don’t seem able to understand?
‘To start off my mum can’t get her head around the concept of working from home on a laptop.’
And lots of people chipped in with their own folks’ lack of grasp on post-millennium basics, like these…