Politics Kwasi Kwarteng The White House

We all remember the whole Cool Britannia thing, right? When Tony Blair had the hip and happening people over to Downing Street to try and connect with the youth.

If you don’t remember that, then you’re probably also wondering why, in the 21st century, there’s someone still saying “hip and happening”.

We only bring it up, because it looks like Andy Burnham has just raised the spectre of Cool Britannia, by inviting TikTok stars to visit 10 Downing Street.

There was Luke Hamnett, who went full Love Actually.

Politicians have always gone where the audience is: radio, TV, now TikTok or Instagram..

This is Luke Hamnet (he’s so funny) doing a Love Actually scene!

The people sneering are the same ones who’ll wonder why young people tune out politics!

He’s meeting them where they are. That’s not unserious, that’s actually smart — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) November 22, 2026

Cringe? Sure – but fairly wholesome. Max Balegde, however, went a bit NSFW, mouthing to the viral meme song “52 Bomboclart Pussywagon Chicken Nuggets” on the steps of Number 10. The Spectator lost its tiny mind.

Andy Burnham’s degradation of Downing Street has taken another tragic turn. First, fawning TikToker Luke Hamnett was ushered into No. 10 to recreate Hugh Grant’s ‘Jump’ dance from Love Actually and tell the Prime Minister what a ‘great job’ he was doing. Now another influencer has been caught demeaning the heart of power in Westminster. At the invitation of Burnham’s TikTok spads, Max Beledge filmed himself outside No. 10 singing along to lyrics about ‘Bomboclaat pussywagon chicken nuggets’. ✍️ Steerpike Article | https://t.co/Tg6se3rrbU | @MrSteerpike — The Spectator (@spectator) November 23, 2026

The topic came up on Good Morning Britain, where Liz Truss’s co-conspirator in the mortgage-ruining budget, Kwasi Kwarteng, compared the incident with the behaviour in the White House.

Let’s hear what he has to say.

#GMB discusses Burnham inviting social influencers into 10 Downing Street to film & Kwasi Kwarteng comes out with this gem: "Do you think this would happen in the White Office, even with Trump? Of course it wouldn’t, because they have a sense of the dignity of the office" https://t.co/dlp3uZbjZJ — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) November 24, 2026

The dignity of the office? The dignity of the office?

Tweeters weren’t having it.

1. How out of touch with reality can Kwarteng be The White House has a sense of dignity 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/qDoht0oKwc — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) November 24, 2026

2. Imagine trying this line thinking it wouldn't show you up as the person in the UK – in or out of politics – least aware of who and what are in the White House.

Kwazi Kwarteng making a total laughing stock of himself. https://t.co/dgsjVzGDnc — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) November 24, 2026

3. I'm guessing people like Kwarteng simply don't follow the news, because how on earth could you say this about Trump with a straight face, even if you were being disingenuous. https://t.co/KzMZQ34iEU — uncle Monstrous Carb (@lowerformofwit) November 24, 2026

4. Even by Kwasi’s standards this is a beauty😂 https://t.co/Y6Yum4Hohe — Jason Feeney CBE 💙🇺🇦 (@JasonFeeney5) November 24, 2026

5. He hosted a UFC event on the white house lawn you complete dipshit. https://t.co/iP1Hct2ED2 — Razor Marone (@Streettough) November 24, 2026

6. Is Kwasi Kwarteng that stupid (ie doesn't watch the news, as a politician) or is this something more sinister? Oh dear. pic.twitter.com/VpBAGK4Ekl — Nima 🪿🇬🇧🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@DrStrangetwit) November 24, 2026

7. Trumps Whitehouse is staffed with influencers. What is kwasi talking about? 🤡 https://t.co/Fj1MkRvEl6 — Lav (@lav__k) November 24, 2026

8. He has to be joking. Think of the ballroom! https://t.co/rBUY4xxGfy — Jane Hardy (@janeeliothardy) November 24, 2026