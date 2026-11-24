Politics Kwasi Kwarteng The White House
There’s not enough facepalm in the world to deal with Kwasi Kwarteng insisting the White House has a sense of the dignity of the office
We all remember the whole Cool Britannia thing, right? When Tony Blair had the hip and happening people over to Downing Street to try and connect with the youth.
If you don’t remember that, then you’re probably also wondering why, in the 21st century, there’s someone still saying “hip and happening”.
We only bring it up, because it looks like Andy Burnham has just raised the spectre of Cool Britannia, by inviting TikTok stars to visit 10 Downing Street.
There was Luke Hamnett, who went full Love Actually.
Politicians have always gone where the audience is: radio, TV, now TikTok or Instagram..
This is Luke Hamnet (he’s so funny) doing a Love Actually scene!
The people sneering are the same ones who’ll wonder why young people tune out politics!
He’s meeting them where they are. That’s not unserious, that’s actually smart
— Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) November 22, 2026
Cringe? Sure – but fairly wholesome. Max Balegde, however, went a bit NSFW, mouthing to the viral meme song “52 Bomboclart Pussywagon Chicken Nuggets” on the steps of Number 10. The Spectator lost its tiny mind.
Andy Burnham’s degradation of Downing Street has taken another tragic turn.
First, fawning TikToker Luke Hamnett was ushered into No. 10 to recreate Hugh Grant’s ‘Jump’ dance from Love Actually and tell the Prime Minister what a ‘great job’ he was doing.
Now another influencer has been caught demeaning the heart of power in Westminster. At the invitation of Burnham’s TikTok spads, Max Beledge filmed himself outside No. 10 singing along to lyrics about ‘Bomboclaat pussywagon chicken nuggets’.
✍️ Steerpike
Article | https://t.co/Tg6se3rrbU | @MrSteerpike
— The Spectator (@spectator) November 23, 2026
The topic came up on Good Morning Britain, where Liz Truss’s co-conspirator in the mortgage-ruining budget, Kwasi Kwarteng, compared the incident with the behaviour in the White House.
Let’s hear what he has to say.
#GMB discusses Burnham inviting social influencers into 10 Downing Street to film & Kwasi Kwarteng comes out with this gem:
"Do you think this would happen in the White Office, even with Trump? Of course it wouldn’t, because they have a sense of the dignity of the office" https://t.co/dlp3uZbjZJ
— Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) November 24, 2026
The dignity of the office? The dignity of the office?
Tweeters weren’t having it.