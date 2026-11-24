Celebrity val kilmer Warwick davis

The late, great Val Kilmer got together with his co-star Warwich Davis for a nostalgic chat about the film they made together, Ron Howard’s fantasy adventure Willow.

And while it’s not the best thing Kilmer ever did it’s definitely in the top 5. And it is three minutes exceptionally well spent.

Val Kilmer and Warwick Davis riffing together for the remaster of Willow after Val had a drink or two is priceless stuff. — Bird of the Knight (@BirdoftheKnight) November 22, 2026

Bravo Val Kilmer, who died last year aged just 65, and of course Warwich Davis.

1. “Would you look at us now?” “No.” — Elvin Holderfield (@elvinfoehammer) November 22, 2026

2. This is so wholesome & adorable & cool. https://t.co/ivEKHyNsCc — natasha lyonne (@nlyonne) November 22, 2026

3. Holy shit, I never even realized he was so young when he made Willow.😅 — ⚛️Ⓜ️ Dr_Aquilae.BULL Ⓜ️⚛️ (@Aquilae_80085) November 22, 2026

4. Priceless. Their banter is is so fluid and comical. — Utter Moderation (@UtterModeration) November 22, 2026

6. I didn't know Jim Morrison was in Willow. — who moi? (@jxycon) November 22, 2026

7. That was just Val Kilmer, being Val Kilmer. Listen to the audio commentary for the movie, Kiss Kiss Ban Bang. Him and Robert Downey Jr are pretty hilarious.

Google it. — The Stocked Monkey (@StockedMonkey) November 22, 2026

8. I miss Val Kilmer https://t.co/6YRC5wenpg — Lewis J. Sutcliffe | Epic Fantasy Author (@LewisJSutcliffe) November 23, 2026

So what makes our Val Kilmer top 5, absolutely no-one is asking. Well surely Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Heat, The Doors, Tombstone, and this, obviously. Oh go on then, Top Gun.

And finally …

https://t.co/M4j9OVz2sh — Bird of the Knight (@BirdoftheKnight) November 22, 2026

Source @BirdoftheKnight