Celebrity val kilmer Warwick davis
Val Kilmer’s hilarious Willow chat with Warwick Davis just went viral and it’s 3 minutes exceptionally well spent
The late, great Val Kilmer got together with his co-star Warwich Davis for a nostalgic chat about the film they made together, Ron Howard’s fantasy adventure Willow.
And while it’s not the best thing Kilmer ever did it’s definitely in the top 5. And it is three minutes exceptionally well spent.
Val Kilmer and Warwick Davis riffing together for the remaster of Willow after Val had a drink or two is priceless stuff.
— Bird of the Knight (@BirdoftheKnight) November 22, 2026
Bravo Val Kilmer, who died last year aged just 65, and of course Warwich Davis.
So what makes our Val Kilmer top 5, absolutely no-one is asking. Well surely Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Heat, The Doors, Tombstone, and this, obviously. Oh go on then, Top Gun.
And finally …
https://t.co/M4j9OVz2sh
— Bird of the Knight (@BirdoftheKnight) November 22, 2026
Source @BirdoftheKnight