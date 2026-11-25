Politics boris johnson european union

If there’s one consequence of Andy Burnham’s new deal with the EU that we’re really not loving, it’s the platform it’s given to Boris Johnson to spout his nonsense all over again.

The disgraced former PM –

Sent Jacob Rees-Mogg to lie to the Queen, Held parties in Downing Street while people were dying of Covid 19, Has yet to explain why he ditched his security back in his Foreign Secretary days to go and have a meeting with a former KGB officer.

Despite that and the rest of his appalling record, the UK-EU reset has given him carte blanche to pop up like a bat-the-rat at a school fete, but with half the entertainment value and none of the charm.

During an interview with Sky News’ Mark Austin, he declared unequivocally that the British public wouldn’t vote to go back into the EU.

Here’s how he put it.

Disgraced former Prime Minister who was so awful his own party kicked him out, Boris Johnson, on Sky News, "There is not a snowball’s chance in Hades that people will vote to go back into the EU. You heard it from me. I think it’s a very bad idea" Anyone else notice his hand gesture is the exact same as at one of those rule breaking parties in Downing street during covid which he first denied, then lied about, then obfuscated about, eventually accepting, even though he continues to deny they were parties – while the rest of the country understood the behaviour to be parties. — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) November 25, 2026

“There is not a snowball’s chance in Hades that people will vote to go back into the EU.”

Fistly, polling suggests otherwise. Secondly, as a classicist, Johnson should know that a snowball would have a pretty good chance of surviving most parts of chilly Hades.

1. Boris Johnson is going wild on Sky news ..he's losing the plot about Brexit rejoining the EU and Burnham's politics on this…. He doesn't believe the the British public want to rejoin…he doesn't believe the polls! 👀💀 — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) November 24, 2026

2. What a relief we don’t have to see this prick everyday anymore How the shit did Boris Johnson win an election. All he does is bitch & deny reality in toff 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/VDOaBl8rq4 — kerry ✊💙Dont let Farage kill our NHS (@hewitson10) November 24, 2026

3. Mindless spaffulous drivel from the priapic alcoholic liar who lost every job he ever had through being an inveterate liar. https://t.co/xIADSYoSdU — Lord Monsieur Prepuce 🕯🇬🇧🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 (@MPrepuce) November 24, 2026

4. Boris Johnson rambling incoherently on Sky News. How the f*ck this man became Prime Minister is one of life's greatest mysteries. pic.twitter.com/6qog8blzFA — Alethea Bernard (@Tush27J) November 24, 2026

5. As usual the Honey Monster is talking cobblers. https://t.co/ejydGwPKOi — Mike Jenkins (@mihangelsiencyn) November 25, 2026

6. Johnson’s the entirely cynical one in that he cannot believe Burnham is doing this because he truly believes it’s in the best interests of the country. He wouldn’t understand that kind of mentality because as somebody pro-Europe he campaigned to leave simply for his own career… — Sarah Cholwill (@SarahCholwill) November 25, 2026

7. Is because the EU has hair brushes?

Why should anyone believe him after PartyGate, which shows how little he cares about the public. — Cin (@CFA_Yin) November 25, 2026

8. Spaffer has all that money and he still looks like he is living in a skip. — Jo (@JoRejoinEU) November 24, 2026

9. You know, I’d nearly forgot Johnson actually existed, genuinely. There he goes, popping up to remind us that oxygen is still being wasted. — Luke (C) (@LukeRoberts666) November 25, 2026

10. He didn’t want to believe the British public had had enough of his clown antics and wanted rid! He’s delusional and totally out of touch with anything outside of his Brexshit bubble! — Chigley67 🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺🇬🇧 (@PRC0112) November 24, 2026

11. Urgh Brexit yes urgh control mmmm yes gammon mmmm urgh money urgh money um jobs yes jobs urgh urgh rebate urgh money yeh power money power power urgh what did I say — Bond (@bond681306) November 24, 2026

12. I'd almost forgotten how much I despise this sack of lard. — The Moronfinder General (@TheMoronfinder) November 24, 2026

13. Do you remember at the beginning of Brexit he sat on the fence, then decided to back the Brexit vote because he could see how he would gain? — GeeBee (@GlendajSharsted) November 25, 2026

14. Buffoon claims he has wisdom …. https://t.co/lkb1rVzoRa — Bill P 💙NHS (@witandwhiz) November 25, 2026

15. What does he even do these days. I wish he'd just go away. He's caused enough harm. — peter lynch (@peterly49449601) November 24, 2026

Here’s the key question.

Why on Earth would we listen to or believe the liar in chief. The man who partied during Covid, who lied during 2016, the man who has no moral dignity?

Only asking. — PebblesLondon aka Jonathan 💙 #FBPE🇺🇦 (@PebblesLondon) November 25, 2026

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