Politics boris johnson european union
Boris Johnson says there’s ‘not a snowball’s chance in Hades’ that Brits would vote to go back into the EU – 15 votes of no confidence
If there’s one consequence of Andy Burnham’s new deal with the EU that we’re really not loving, it’s the platform it’s given to Boris Johnson to spout his nonsense all over again.
The disgraced former PM –
Sent Jacob Rees-Mogg to lie to the Queen,
Held parties in Downing Street while people were dying of Covid 19,
Has yet to explain why he ditched his security back in his Foreign Secretary days to go and have a meeting with a former KGB officer.
Despite that and the rest of his appalling record, the UK-EU reset has given him carte blanche to pop up like a bat-the-rat at a school fete, but with half the entertainment value and none of the charm.
During an interview with Sky News’ Mark Austin, he declared unequivocally that the British public wouldn’t vote to go back into the EU.
Here’s how he put it.
Disgraced former Prime Minister who was so awful his own party kicked him out, Boris Johnson, on Sky News,
"There is not a snowball’s chance in Hades that people will vote to go back into the EU. You heard it from me. I think it’s a very bad idea"
Anyone else notice his hand gesture is the exact same as at one of those rule breaking parties in Downing street during covid which he first denied, then lied about, then obfuscated about, eventually accepting, even though he continues to deny they were parties – while the rest of the country understood the behaviour to be parties.
— Farrukh (@implausibleblog) November 25, 2026
“There is not a snowball’s chance in Hades that people will vote to go back into the EU.”
Fistly, polling suggests otherwise. Secondly, as a classicist, Johnson should know that a snowball would have a pretty good chance of surviving most parts of chilly Hades.
Here’s the key question.
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