Round Ups r/AskUK

Whether we like to admit it or not, we all have irrational opinions. And we’re talking takes that are more out of pocket than simply not liking pineapple on pizza.

Reddit user u/andjamwar_real was curious to hear about them, so they invited r/AskUK users to share the oddly specific hill they’re willing to die on. And they even got the ball rolling with their own suggestion:

‘I am wholly convinced my company has installed some kind of cellular/Wi-Fi blocker in the toilets to stop people wasting time on their phones in the bogs.’

Here are the pettiest of replies…

1. ‘A staycation is where you stay at home and have trips out. It is not a holiday in your own country.’

-cheandbis

2. ‘Contactless wasn’t about making things simpler, it was so we’d spend more and be desensitised to price rises, as we lose the value of money when not having to go to cash machines, checking your balance before withdrawing and then seeing the money disappear from your wallet when handing cash over’

-greenfence12

3. ‘Foreign lager “brewed under license” in the UK is just a marketing scam’

–greenfence12

4. ‘People who put up shrines on roads for those who lost their lives nearby, either through dangerous driving or due to a tragic accident, are just selfishly littering the countryside with (often) plastic tat and rubbish.’

-gommeinc

5. ‘People who don’t iron the packaging creases out of flags don’t deserve to fly them. ‘The whole point is a symbolic gesture of respect and if people can’t be arsed to lift a finger then they’re discrediting the whole thing.’

-CwrwCymru

6. ‘I’m a celebrity get me out of here is just used to sell advert time for large amounts of money.’

-cankennykencan

7. ‘Giving your child a surname as their first name is trashy.’

-Feisty-Marsupial9287

8. ‘I don’t care what Wikipedia says, Vatican City is not a country.’

-Numetshell