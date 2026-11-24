People shared the occasionally irrational and oddly specific hill they’re willing to die on? – 17 petty opinions people will defend to the death
Whether we like to admit it or not, we all have irrational opinions. And we’re talking takes that are more out of pocket than simply not liking pineapple on pizza.
Reddit user u/andjamwar_real was curious to hear about them, so they invited r/AskUK users to share the oddly specific hill they’re willing to die on. And they even got the ball rolling with their own suggestion:
‘I am wholly convinced my company has installed some kind of cellular/Wi-Fi blocker in the toilets to stop people wasting time on their phones in the bogs.’
Here are the pettiest of replies…