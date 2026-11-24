‘What’s your profession’s silent rule that outsiders don’t know about?’ – 17 surprising industry secrets
From the outside, jobs can look like well-oiled machines of competence. Behind the scenes though, it’s a very different story.
Far from being professional, lots of jobs appear to run on hushed, unspoken rules. To learn more about them, u/Vanilla-TechnicaI put the following question to r/AskReddit:
‘What is a silent rule in your profession that outsiders have no idea about?’
Get the inside scoop with these top answers…