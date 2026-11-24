6.

‘When a museum no longer wants an item in their collection it’s deaccessioned. It’s often better to destroy the item afterwards because other routes have negative consequences.

‘Putting the item up for sale is not a good option because museums are not going to deaccession a valuable item, so it won’t bring in money to sell it. And it looks bad for a museum to be selling items from the collection which could hurt its PR and scare away potential item donors.

‘Giving the items back to the original donor is hard to do because they’re either dead or don’t want it. You can’t give it to random people because of the same perception reasons that selling it has.

‘So if you can’t return it, give it away or sell it without negative perception. The best practice if it’s not worth keeping in the collection anymore (which is often the case with less valuable or deteriorating items) is to simply destroy it and throw it away.’

-SthenicFreeze