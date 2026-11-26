This Scottish woman’s rant at rubbish American drivers in LA is an epic tirade for the ages
Time now to return to the cultural chasm that exists between the UK and the US.
And in this instance it’s motoring that is the focus of our attention after this Scottish woman @marihmacleod over on TikTok – shared her verdict on the standard of driving in Los Angeles.
And not only is she not entirely impressed, she’s downright f’ing furious.
And it’s a minute and a half that goes straight to the top of our Scottish Twitter hall of fame.
The accent when explaining how horrible LA traffic is.
🤣🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/Yu7PpPH9WG
— Rob (@_ROB_29) November 25, 2026
Pure dead brilliant, that.
And these people enjoyed it as much as we did.
And if it’s put you in the mood for more @marihmacleod you can find them on TikTok here.
Source @marihmacleod H/T @_ROB_29