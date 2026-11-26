US cars scotland

Time now to return to the cultural chasm that exists between the UK and the US.

And in this instance it’s motoring that is the focus of our attention after this Scottish woman @marihmacleod over on TikTok – shared her verdict on the standard of driving in Los Angeles.

And not only is she not entirely impressed, she’s downright f’ing furious.

And it’s a minute and a half that goes straight to the top of our Scottish Twitter hall of fame.

The accent when explaining how horrible LA traffic is. 🤣🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/Yu7PpPH9WG — Rob (@_ROB_29) November 25, 2026

Pure dead brilliant, that.

And these people enjoyed it as much as we did.

1. Glasgows finest hahaha https://t.co/okeyA0yBNw — Leeds Fella : Slava Ukraini 🇺🇦 🇬🇧🇨🇦🇲🇽🇪🇺 (@FellaLeeds) November 26, 2026

2. Things I learned today: A turn signal is also known as a "wee fucking indicating stick." — JamiethaFounder (@JamiethaFounder) November 26, 2026

3. Without the subtitles, I would have no idea what she is saying, but I could listen to her all day. 😂 — Agorism Is Freedom (@AgorismFreedom) November 26, 2026

4. If she’s not in Mobland next season I’m going to be very upset pic.twitter.com/LuRCirUKs8 — Croaky Caiman | The Rational Purview (@RationalPurview) November 26, 2026

6. LMAO THE ACCENT is taking me outtttttt. LA traffic hits EVERYONE. 🤣🤣🤣🤣💀💀💀💀🫡🫡👸🐸 https://t.co/DbQ2wZ4nRu — salty🧂 (@saltinesnack) November 25, 2026

7. The first time my former, Scottish boss would phone me, I’d listen for ten straight minutes before handing up. I called him right back, “John, I’m sorry man, but I have know fucking clue what you just said.” — slyventure (@slyventure771) November 26, 2026

8. I was definitely Scottish in a past life.

The way this accent makes me happy everytime I hear it is unexplainable. https://t.co/jBQrgLPdZB — Joyeux No-L's (@KrissKimberlyM) November 26, 2026

9. I don’t care, I love hearing her accent. She could read the dictionary and I’d be enthralled. — EStreetRoadAveBlvdLn (@MGoblueMF) November 26, 2026

10. Glasgow maybe? Doesn't sound quite like Aberdeen but it's been years since I lived there. Love that accent. — Bob Marley (@BobMarley164269) November 25, 2026

11. Still hope for Western Civilization. https://t.co/exmNXcSfMS — The Irascible (Blaine Holt) (@the_irascible) November 26, 2026

12. Everything sounds better with an impenetrable Scottish accent and adding the word “wee” in there, even complaints about driving. https://t.co/YEG7EcuXKN — PNW Area Man🇺🇸🇮🇪🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦 (@Notalwayswrite) November 26, 2026

And if it’s put you in the mood for more @marihmacleod you can find them on TikTok here.

Source @marihmacleod H/T @_ROB_29