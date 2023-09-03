Stadium grounds crew versus tarpaulin – guess which one wins
A Cincinnati Reds versus San Francisco Giants game had an unscheduled side show due to the weather.
The match at the Reds’ Great American Ball Park was interrupted by a downpour that made it vital to get the tarpaulin out to protect the pitch, so the trusty grounds crew came out like an F1 pit crew – speedy, efficient and totally focussed. Mostly.
Watch what happened. Sound up.
@sfgiants RIP, the tarp monster strikes again #SFGiants #Baseball #MLB #SanFrancisco ♬ original sound – San Francisco Giants
The pitch takes precedence over people who can’t keep on their feet. Don’t worry – no grounds crew were hurt during the making of this video.
Here’s what TikTok users had to say about it.
The zoom in on the lump would be mortifying to me .
Mariah
The 2 guys looking back considering whether to help him for a nanosecond and then continuing on.
powpowspags
The way he was trying to get out of there like a little mole or something had me rolling.
ConquestQueen
It’s the grownup version of the parachute game from 1st grade PE!
whataday_na
The commentary just kills me.
cowper_kt
Why did the one announcer turn into Seth Rogen? “MAYDAY MAYDAY”.
b
No doubt HR is adding a section to training on what to do when eaten by the tarp.
MilasMama
The instant replay!! I’d have to find a new job.
Morgan P
We loved this analogy from Sarah kate Coleman.
It’s like when your cat won’t get off of your bed while you’re making it. You just gotta make it and hope he finds his way out.
