25 eye-opening snapshots of modern life from ‘A Boring Dystopia’ on Reddit

Over on Reddit, there’s a forum called ‘A Boring Dystopia’.

It describes itself as –

‘A subreddit for chronicling how Advanced Capitalist Society is not only dystopic, but also incredibly boring.’

These 25 examples are frequently infuriating and occasionally very funny.

1. People using Door Dash during a category 4 hurricane



2. ‘From an article about retail suggesting baby food is a “category prone to theft.”’



3. What a load of rubbish.



4. ‘Company takes screenshots every 10 minutes and counts keyboard and mouse clicks’



5. ‘London is Hell | Disused stairwell in London could be yours for just £20,000’



6. You can’t walk your dog without a car.



7. ‘A grim reality sets in’



8. ‘Seems about right’



9. ‘Found in the UK’



10. ‘This might be too crazy but hear me out, the system may be rigged’



11. ‘Sadly, this situation is only gonna get worse’



12. ‘Google Maps now has an overlay for wildfires.’



