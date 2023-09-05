These 17 Out of Context The Thick of It tweets seem more relevant than ever, for some reason

Entertainment

After Education Secretary Gillian Keegan briefly turned the air blue in a ‘poor me’ rant, Twitter – or X, if you’re a stickler for accuracy – sent The Thick Of It trending for hours.

Today, it seems the Department for Education was determined to double down, because they actually made this, and Gillian Keegan shared it.

The Out of Context The Thick Of It account proves that no matter how ridiculous real life politics gets – on both sides of the Atlantic, The Thick of It got there first.

It’s like watching the news – but with laughs. We bet you can think of a real political story or character to match every one of these.

1.

pic.twitter.com/DrxEisUMGE — out of context the thick of it (@OOCThickOfIt) September 4, 2023

2.

pic.twitter.com/QoN7jZNCCw — out of context the thick of it (@OOCThickOfIt) September 5, 2023

3.

pic.twitter.com/ukTYmCCiie — out of context the thick of it (@OOCThickOfIt) April 20, 2023

4.

pic.twitter.com/vHScUb4waY — out of context the thick of it (@OOCThickOfIt) April 2, 2023

5.

pic.twitter.com/gKKM38EMfC — out of context the thick of it (@OOCThickOfIt) January 23, 2023

6.

pic.twitter.com/abzMVA8ZI3 — out of context the thick of it (@OOCThickOfIt) December 17, 2022

7.

pic.twitter.com/MQ3K15MbGr — out of context the thick of it (@OOCThickOfIt) October 24, 2022

8.

pic.twitter.com/an8an1pGI1 — out of context the thick of it (@OOCThickOfIt) March 24, 2023

9.

pic.twitter.com/TFycJy0T5u — out of context the thick of it (@OOCThickOfIt) October 20, 2022

10.

pic.twitter.com/rrsUwiMTBs — out of context the thick of it (@OOCThickOfIt) October 20, 2022

11.

pic.twitter.com/z3IPkT2bv4 — out of context the thick of it (@OOCThickOfIt) March 25, 2023

12.

pic.twitter.com/W7VEGGXDaG — out of context the thick of it (@OOCThickOfIt) November 16, 2022

13.

pic.twitter.com/jq8w92ywI0 — out of context the thick of it (@OOCThickOfIt) October 20, 2022

14.

pic.twitter.com/2GQegDMEUU — out of context the thick of it (@OOCThickOfIt) March 1, 2023

15.

pic.twitter.com/V6p3iGRR78 — out of context the thick of it (@OOCThickOfIt) October 24, 2022

16.

pic.twitter.com/GzZXHU2f2X — out of context the thick of it (@OOCThickOfIt) October 25, 2022

17.

pic.twitter.com/ZEB23fhEhN — out of context the thick of it (@OOCThickOfIt) December 7, 2022

Can’t argue with this.

pic.twitter.com/aflPGebgeR — out of context the thick of it (@OOCThickOfIt) August 26, 2023

