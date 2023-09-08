25 Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter

House owner: I'd like to break both of my legs, please. Architect: Say no more. pic.twitter.com/fXrZQSAEX2 — Daniel Holland ॐ (@DannyDutch) September 3, 2023

I have been watching a number of YouTube videos about how to cut my belly fat, and I find it incredibly surprising that no one seems to mention that I should probably stop eating cake every day. — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) September 4, 2023

guy dinner pic.twitter.com/ilIZJhinRd — messed up foods (@messedupfoods) September 6, 2023

She wore an

Itsy bitsy teeny weeny… pic.twitter.com/4z6skpaKzm — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) September 4, 2023

Why do people take their tops off when they’re about to fight? If that was me I’d be adding layers to confuse my opponent, slip into a cardigan maybe. Opponent is like “wow how easy does this guy think it’s gonna be?” Before he knows it he’s been KO’d by a man in a fedora. — Josh Pugh (@JoshPughComic) September 6, 2023

People who camp are like, “But camping is so much fun!” and then tell you a story about how they had to fight a raccoon at 2 AM. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) September 6, 2023

I keep a box full of cheap engagement rings. If a couple is rude to the waiting staff at my restaurant, I hide a ring in the girl's food. — karanbir singh (@karanbirtinna) September 5, 2023

Grotesque the most venomous word in the English language cause not only are you gross but you’re so gross I had to get a little french to let you know — Rhys (@AltruisticFella) September 2, 2023

How your email finds me pic.twitter.com/kSgjKszVZY — Paul Anthony Jones (@paulanthjones) September 6, 2023

If I met aliens, I would introduce them to Keanu Reeves to trick them into thinking that humans are kind but also martial arts masters — mike☺︎ (@PhilipJFried) September 2, 2023

