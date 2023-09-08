Twitter

25 Funny Tweets of the Week

Poke Staff. Updated September 8th, 2023

Happy Friday to all who celebrate – and Happy Whatever Day This Is to those who are reading it after publication day. You’re all welcome.

Once again, we’ve trawled the depths of Twitter for gems – some hidden, some out there shining in all their glory – and we’ve rounded up 25 we thought you’d really enjoy.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.


@BigDirtyFry

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2