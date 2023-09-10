The ‘cats with jobs’ Twitter account does what it says on the tin – 22 feline favourites
We all know that a cat’s job is to sleep for 18 hours a day, eat for another two and destroy any decent furniture in the house for the rest of the time.
But if cats did have paid jobs, it would look a lot like the cats with jobs Twitter account. See how that worked out!
1.
— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) September 8, 2023
2.
The new cleaner is very hard-working. pic.twitter.com/yZRn0ukyTY
— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) September 8, 2023
3.
Chess grandmaster.pic.twitter.com/8lIBdT6kwo
— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) September 8, 2023
4.
Minerals are her passion. pic.twitter.com/3bQr4k5bis
— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) September 8, 2023
5.
— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) September 8, 2023
6.
— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) November 5, 2021
7.
— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) September 8, 2023
8.
— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) September 9, 2023
9.
— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) October 21, 2021
10.
📸 @lliveterna pic.twitter.com/LXhBxYDckM
— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) October 17, 2021
11.
(📸 Bong Bong, the merchant cat https://t.co/ahv68jSnl5) pic.twitter.com/IPMRRAL2Ob
— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) October 16, 2021