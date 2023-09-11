Liz Truss is writing a book about ‘How to Save the West’ – 19 crushing comebacks definitely worth publishing

Pics

Liz Truss is writing a book about a disaster and how refreshingly open-minded you might think that she’s prepared to turn a critical gaze on her short-lived premiership so soon.

Except this isn’t the disaster of her own making that she’s writing about, it’s the ‘disastrous ideas of the global left’ in her book called ‘Ten Years to Save The West’.

Chapter one: try to stay in power for more than ten minutes.

My book Ten Years To Save The West will be published in 2024 by @BitebackPub in the UK and @Regnery in the U.S. It will set out what we must do to counter the disastrous ideas of the global left and halt the rise of totalitarian regimes. More here https://t.co/jY9xqiojwN — Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 10, 2023

We mention it because Truss’s announcement got no end of attention, as you might imagine. And these people surely said it best.

The sheer fucking audacity of it. How I Failed Utterly and Learned Nothing. https://t.co/QGm1JyBCiG — Dorian Lynskey (@Dorianlynskey) September 10, 2023

It comes with crayons. https://t.co/Ek8wyiksba — Stephen Flynn MP (@StephenFlynnSNP) September 10, 2023

Does the book cost £30 billion?

Because that's what you cost us last time. https://t.co/YJIhmBoES4 — John O'Farrell (@mrjohnofarrell) September 10, 2023

To think of the damage this person managed to do in just 49 days in office… in ten years she could destroy the entire world. https://t.co/Z8U4bdvHSK — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) September 10, 2023

"My book '10 Days To Cross The Atlantic' will be published in 2024. It will set out what we must do to avoid the disastrous idea of hitting an iceberg, and how to safely evacuate everyone in the unlikely event of it happening." https://t.co/ESqGme4b7c pic.twitter.com/PtLdbESPvM — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) September 10, 2023

“The West is in mortal danger. For example, in 2022 alone, an unknown criminal mastermind nearly bankrupted the United Kingdom and killed the Queen” https://t.co/lgdNPJ04TB — Ahir Shah (@AhirShah) September 10, 2023

From the woman who brought you Forty-five Days To Crash An Economy… https://t.co/cwdAsszz1Y — HENRY MORRIS (@secrettory12) September 10, 2023

