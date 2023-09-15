25 Favourite Tweets of the Week
If you’re having a bad week, this could be the pick-me-up you need. Or should that be a pick-you-up?
Either way, these are 25 tweets that put a smile on our faces this week, and we hope they do the same for you.
1.
– “Rod Stewart. Great hair and super rich”.
– “Yeah. He’s a mullety-millionaire”.#lunchpun
— Janice Greer (@JaniceGreer34) September 11, 2023
2.
Don't usually share emotional stuff on here but this lovely message from my brother who I've not seen for four years really touched me today pic.twitter.com/Mg0H0nWJf1
— Ruth Husko: Too cheeky (@dank_ackroyd) September 11, 2023
3.
i just feel they could have made the "no to" a bit bigger pic.twitter.com/ajLXOPiKa5
— Derek (@DirkVanBryn) September 11, 2023
4.
5.
Cain about to play some Super Smash Bros. with Abel: pic.twitter.com/XnSQbMp7YQ
— JRR Jokien (@joshcarlosjosh) September 12, 2023
6.
Just off to an abandoned foyer for some normal standing with the boys pic.twitter.com/7rRuRzpfx1
— Hannah Rose Woods (@hannahrosewoods) September 11, 2023
7.
My mum Put her shopping list up as a story. Check out her response pic.twitter.com/H5KW0oNfhP
— Nerine Skinner (@nerineskinner) September 12, 2023
8.
9.
Just walking past the British Museum. Anyone want anything? pic.twitter.com/Z1ScqwtHXx
— Rebecca Rideal (@RebeccaRideal) September 12, 2023
10.
Best. Spoonerism. Ever. Just heard a colleague advise a customer that if they can't see our email, they should check their jam and spunk folders and now I can't breathe
— The Bootleg Mark Chapman (@ThickleyP) September 12, 2023
11.
I always have. pic.twitter.com/FchSJg7z3r
— Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) September 10, 2023
12.
Arrivals is the seminal album by influential electronica duo The Hague Airport pic.twitter.com/wbgq4mvz13
— Nostalgic Things (@Nostalgic_Thing) September 13, 2023