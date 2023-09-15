25 Favourite Tweets of the Week

Twitter

If you’re having a bad week, this could be the pick-me-up you need. Or should that be a pick-you-up?

Either way, these are 25 tweets that put a smile on our faces this week, and we hope they do the same for you.

1.

– “Rod Stewart. Great hair and super rich”.

– “Yeah. He’s a mullety-millionaire”.#lunchpun — Janice Greer (@JaniceGreer34) September 11, 2023

2.

Don't usually share emotional stuff on here but this lovely message from my brother who I've not seen for four years really touched me today pic.twitter.com/Mg0H0nWJf1 — Ruth Husko: Too cheeky (@dank_ackroyd) September 11, 2023

3.

i just feel they could have made the "no to" a bit bigger pic.twitter.com/ajLXOPiKa5 — Derek (@DirkVanBryn) September 11, 2023

4.



@angrypiln

5.

Cain about to play some Super Smash Bros. with Abel: pic.twitter.com/XnSQbMp7YQ — JRR Jokien (@joshcarlosjosh) September 12, 2023

6.

Just off to an abandoned foyer for some normal standing with the boys pic.twitter.com/7rRuRzpfx1 — Hannah Rose Woods (@hannahrosewoods) September 11, 2023

7.

My mum Put her shopping list up as a story. Check out her response pic.twitter.com/H5KW0oNfhP — Nerine Skinner (@nerineskinner) September 12, 2023

8.



@HayleyATFC

9.

Just walking past the British Museum. Anyone want anything? pic.twitter.com/Z1ScqwtHXx — Rebecca Rideal (@RebeccaRideal) September 12, 2023

10.

Best. Spoonerism. Ever. Just heard a colleague advise a customer that if they can't see our email, they should check their jam and spunk folders and now I can't breathe — The Bootleg Mark Chapman (@ThickleyP) September 12, 2023

11.

12.