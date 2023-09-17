The ‘Wardrobe Malfunction of the Month’ award goes to this flipping cheerleader

Entertainment

This unfortunate cheerleader’s wardrobe malfunction is one of those things that comes back to haunt people when they close their eyes at night, and – according to the title – it happened in front of 69,250 people.

Oh, well.

The embarrassing scene at Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium has gone viral – understandably – making an appearance on just about every social media platform you can think of.

These were our favourite reactions from Reddit.

He will remember it for ever.

SamAd528

At least they had on underwear.

Space2345

This is just his daily routine before going to bed.

GroundbreakingGur930

Literally caught him with his pants down!

everydayasl

I said it before and I’ll say it again. Double down. Do the trick again next week and have tighty whiteys with hearts on them.

Jicaar

Bloocheez3 noticed some pretty hefty double standards.

All the other cheerleaders show their asses, what’s the problem?

BuzzardRex pointed out the most important thing.

He managed to pull his pants up while landing a flip, didn’t fall, didn’t stagger sideways, DUDE HAS SKILLS.

