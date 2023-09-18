‘What is far more rare than people realise?’ – 19 hen’s teeth

Life

Over on r/AskReddit, someone has posed this interesting question.

What is far more rare than people realise?

Some of these surprised us so much that we had to double check. Thanks, Google.

Gold. All the gold ever mined in the world would fit in a cube less than 70′ on each side.

parkerjh

Going to trial on a criminal case. Most cases are resolved through negotiations.

Gatzly

Trans people. Right wingers think they make like 20% of the population when they barely make a percent.

BiggestFan

Common Sense- it should probably be classified as a super power at this point.

Ntw6817

Trees. We’re the only planet that we know that has them. Thus making them rarer than diamonds in the universe.

Agitated-Lychee-8133

AmericanScream

Floor being lava. My goodness was that a big concern of mine growing up. That and quicksand around every corner.

Agitated-Ad-8061

Tetanus – We get vaccines for it, but it’s actually a bit harder to get than you may believe.

pheatOn

