We asked you to share your embarrassing typos and you obliged – 21 ducking marvellous examples

Show me a person who’s never fallen foul of a typo or autocorrect and I’ll show you a ducking liar.

That’s why we asked you to tell us about those times when a wrong word has changed the meaning of a message – and we even shared one of our own.

As you can imagine, it gets a bit NSFW at times.

1.

My recently married friend was buying a new bed in preparation for when his wife moved in. I texted ‘Enjoy your homemaking’, and autocorrect changed home to love.

Lindsey Clark

2.



Irene Airton

Via

3.

Instead of “no worries” it came out as “now worried”

Charlotte Scarlett

4.

Working in government, we often have to write about “public interest” or “general public”.

Dang, those Ls don’t always make it in.

Janice MacDonald

5.

The car slept in your bed last night – missing you.

Dorthe Grainger

6.

I once tried to tell a female coworker I wouldn’t rat her out. It auto corrected to “I wouldn’t eat you out.”

Adam Lehman

7.



Natalie Chesworth

Via

8.

Messaging my brother, ‘mum has come round – bring gun’ instead of ‘bring gin’.

Carrie Overton

9.

Was writing a travel brochure for work years ago and was working to a crazy deadline. Sent to print only to realise I had recommended that everyone try “white water farting” while they explored the area, instead of white water rafting

Hayley Georgiou

10.

Sent a letter to my insurance company asking for proof of no claims for my 1.6 Vaginal Cavalier.

Di Burford-was Simmonds

11.