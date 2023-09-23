‘What are you certain of, right down to your bones, without proof?’ – 19 interesting theories

Life

In one of the all-time most popular posts on r/AskReddit, u/UnbentJohnson asked –

What do you KNOW is true without evidence? What are you certain of, right down to your bones, without proof?

With almost 100,000 upvotes and more than 50,000 comments, it’s likely to stay near the top for the foreseeable future.

These were some of the most entertaining responses.

illRillo

Flat earthers are just doing it for attention. They really don’t think the earth is flat.

deshaundrewatkins

My phone is listening to me, it’s simply not a coincidence any more how my targeted ads change directly related to and after a conversation. People say we are just more predictable than we think but I mention something I haven’t even thought about for years and there it is on Instagram.

koreanwings

I don’t care who you are or what you think, or even what the science says – Geese are evil creatures.

sabiis

For every sock that goes missing a Tupperware lid appears.

countryroads8484

Jar Jar is a Sith Lord change my mind.

D3xri

If I’m stuck in traffic and switch lanes because the other lane looks like it will move faster, the lane I just switched from will automatically go faster.

mlime18

kokopelli71186

The pope shits in the woods.

ShibbyShibby89

