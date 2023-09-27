Dear SAS. Can you interview Matt Hancock every week please? Love, everyone

Celebrity

When former health secretary and all-round irritant Matt Hancock appeared on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! he was just basically irritant squared. Cubed, even.

But if your heart sank to find out the non-thinking man’s Steve Barclay was now a contestant on Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins, then fear not. Because it might be the most satisfying bit of telly you watch this week.

Here he is being questioned by the programme’s newest recruit, British Army veteran Chris Oliver.

Chris Oliver is a former Special Forces Operator and Royal Marine Mountain Leader. With 16 years combat experience, Chris, joined the military at 16 and served within the elite Special Boat Service, and was deployed on operations to Sierra Leone, Northern Ireland, Oman, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Matt Hancock is a former health secretary who fell in love.

And if it’s put you in the mood for more of this sort of thing (of course it’s put you in the mood for more of this sort of thing!)

Matt Hancock getting absolutely torn apart on #SASWhoDaresWins. He can't handle anyone trying to challenge his authority. Absolutely brilliant… pic.twitter.com/rjmVxsO6QG — Scapegoat (@StuartHarriso10) September 26, 2023

And last but very much not least …

I’ll just leave this here… pic.twitter.com/wJgEqalI1i — Jason Fox (@jason_carl_fox) September 26, 2023

To conclude.

I think you’ve just said what MILLIONS of people have wanted to say to him for years. — Claire Field (@clfvegan) September 26, 2023

And this.

Shame those waters weren’t croc infested — Charlotte. (@XoCharlotteEmX) September 27, 2023

And finally, this.

This is wonderful. Can we nominate these two to host Question Time please? Feel like their ‘style’ is required currently. pic.twitter.com/MvKSeqZiio — Jemma Forte (@jemmaforte) September 27, 2023

Watch SAS: Who Dares Wins on Channel 4 here.

