21 jokes from Reddit’s r/3amjokes that are so bad they’re good(ish)

Pics

The r/3amjokes forum explains its mission like this –

‘For all the stupid humor of sleep deprivation. Have you been up for longer than a normal human being can operate? Good. Have you just laughed at a joke that wouldn’t be funny otherwise? Submit your insomniac dad jokes today.’

They had us at ‘insomniac dad jokes’, to be honest.

Here are 21 we thought really fit the bill.

1.



02K30C1

Via

2.

My girlfriend is the square root of -100

A solid 10 but imaginary.

ThisGuy_Again

3.

As I get older and I remember all the people I’ve lost along the way, I think to myself,

Maybe a career as a tour guide wasn’t for me.

u/cyclopropagative

4.

I called work this morning and whispered, “Sorry boss, I can’t come in today. I have a wee cough.” He exclaimed, “You have a wee cough!?”

I said, “Really?! Thanks boss, see you next week!”

Honalulu_Oahu

5.

I hate my job. All I do is crush cans all day.

It’s soda pressing.

gotmydadkit

6.

What gender pronouns does a chocolate bar use?

Her/she.

Bakedschwarzenbach

7.

I was so bored that I memorized six pages of a dictionary.

I learned next to nothing.

porichoyguptu

8.



Rav4xle

Via

9.

The school phoned me today and said, “Your sons been telling lies.”

I said “Well, he’s bloody good, I ain’t got any kids.”

VERBERD

10.

Before my surgery today, the anesthesiologist asked if I’d like to be knocked out with gas or he could just hit me over the head with a canoe paddle. So I guess it was…

…an ether/oar situation…

Maddazahatter

11.