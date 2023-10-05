23 of the best (and sort of worst) animal jokes you’ve been telling us

Exclusive

Wednesday was World Animal Day, started by dog expert (an expert on dogs – not a dog who is an expert) Heinrich Zimmermann to highlight animal rights.

He chose October 4th because it’s the feast of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.

We thought it was the perfect day for some jokes about animals, so we put out this call –

You had lots of gags to tell us, some good, some so bad they were good. These were our favourites.

Steve Briddon

Why can’t you hear a Pterodactyl going to the toilet?

Because the P is silent.

Andy Whitworth

Courtesy of Tim Vine:

Black Beauty – now there’s a dark horse!

Matt Rogers

I bought a dog off a Blacksmith the other day. When I got it home, he made a bolt for the door.

Stephen R. Seager

I can name five species of apes, but I have to be gibbon time to do it.

Chris Twinam

What’s the difference between your Wife and your Dog?

The later you come home the happier your dog is to see you.

Bob Gallagher

Clare Hackett

Two silk worms got into a fight – it ended in a tie.

Abs Harvarillo

What do you call a bear in the rain?

A drizzly bear!

Jaqui Murray

Two parrots sitting on a perch.

1st parrot: “Can you smell fish?”

Lee Banwell

What do you call elephants that ride on trains? Passengers!

Allan Thompson

