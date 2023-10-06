This hilarious takedown of a ‘sugar daddy’ scammer is a proper hall of famer

Life

Becky Holmes is an expert when it comes to taking down scammers in the most entertaining way possible, so much so that she’s got a book coming out.

And this effort from a little while back is a classic of the genre.

Yesterday was a very exciting day as I was offered my very own sugar daddy To receive $3000 a week I just needed to pay a $30 deposit Clearly a most lucrative arrangement but my payment didn’t go through I’m starting to think NayPal isn’t as good as it’s more popular rival pic.twitter.com/VScRiTO8AJ — Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) October 3, 2022

And here’s the exchange in full …

Boom.

Should have told him to deduct the 30 and send you the rest — Fleur BUTLER #RejoinEU #FBPE (@bullrefuter) October 3, 2022

Oh Fleur you really don’t understand. Me sending the $30 was so that my handsome new sugar daddy knew I wasn’t a scammer. You can’t be too careful these days. You silly sausage! — Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) October 3, 2022

Infected rectum. I think I sicked in my mouth a bit lol pic.twitter.com/zo6uxFLAxs — NotHappy (@Happy43589515) October 3, 2022

I am surprised you haven’t ended up on some sort of no scam list yet. Surely these “entrepreneurs” share a bad mark list, right? I mean, that would eliminate a lot of my weekly entertainment so I am sort of glad they don’t I guess, but still. — Iggy is blowing away ☕ (@Iggy954) October 3, 2022

I’m on a lot of ‘suckers lists’ so it’s actually the opposite – my details get shared as someone that engages — Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) October 3, 2022

