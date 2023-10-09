14 favourite funny differences between Darth Vader and Donald Trump
Over on Twitter, Tibor M. Kalman had a tongue-in-cheek question about the former President of the USA.
At this point, can someone please provide me with a single, tangible difference between Darth Vader and Donald Trump, besides the obvious lack of an armor suit & lightsaber?
Thanks. ✅♂️ pic.twitter.com/wV6l80kz6O
— Tibor M. Kalman (@kalmantibs) October 6, 2023
With his many court cases and the recent admission that he ordered the Speaker to shut down the government to further his (Trump’s) political aims, it’s a fair question.
There were many more responses than we could fit here, but these absolutely nailed it.
1.
Vader’s kids turned out okay https://t.co/opmzW8F4Ee
— Mitch Benn (@MitchBenn) October 7, 2023
2.
Vader took his own exams at Wharton. https://t.co/bVmtXk8qeZ
— Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) October 7, 2023
3.
vader has a redemption arc. https://t.co/TZKVX530X0
— Marmel (@Marmel) October 7, 2023
4.
When Vader got drafted to fight in the war he actually went https://t.co/cdofdAXzYE
— troy bond (grand admiral) (@TroyHasEbola) October 7, 2023
5.
Vader actually had a plan https://t.co/bzNLCndKI3
— Geoffrey Baron (@geoffbaron) October 7, 2023
6.
Darth Vader wouldn’t have had the specs to the Death Star siting in a banker box in his bathroom. https://t.co/lryVSWyAKw pic.twitter.com/oeGDxqKpaJ
— ☕️ MF NORM ♨️ (@NW_StayDet) October 7, 2023
7.
First of all, you’re not going to disrespect Vader like this. https://t.co/aLNDO4QMb9
— BB ELLE WOODS (@ALYSSIA2777) October 7, 2023
8.
Vader acknowledges his son. https://t.co/XyM5GnVinr
— All-New, All-Different Tom Brennan (@Brennanator) October 7, 2023
9.
Darth was reasonably intelligent. https://t.co/aICFjIHHt2
— Larkin Warren (@LarkinWarren) October 6, 2023
10.
Vader actually had a heart
— Mike Pence's Other Mother (@cooltxchick) October 6, 2023
11.
Darth Vader was never indicted https://t.co/5v7NpFvqUc
— Yurok Around The Clock (@HellcatBruce) October 7, 2023
12.
Vader admitted he was bald.
— Chris Cairns. (@ComedyCairns) October 7, 2023
13.
Darth Vader's voice box has an off switch?
— kitzeyes (@kitzeyes) October 6, 2023
14.
Vader didn’t inherit $450 Million dollars from Emperor Palpatine. https://t.co/eUk11GNBqc
— Inmate No. P01135809 (@IvanDenisovitch) October 7, 2023
Melanie Dione put it in a nutshell.
Competence. https://t.co/37pMAcU5zt
— Melanie Dione (@thegates0fmel) October 7, 2023
READ MORE
Watch this Fox News presenter absolutely savage Donald Trump with his own words
Source @kalmantibs Image Composite