14 favourite funny differences between Darth Vader and Donald Trump

Over on Twitter, Tibor M. Kalman had a tongue-in-cheek question about the former President of the USA.

At this point, can someone please provide me with a single, tangible difference between Darth Vader and Donald Trump, besides the obvious lack of an armor suit & lightsaber? Thanks. ✅‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/wV6l80kz6O — Tibor M. Kalman (@kalmantibs) October 6, 2023

With his many court cases and the recent admission that he ordered the Speaker to shut down the government to further his (Trump’s) political aims, it’s a fair question.

There were many more responses than we could fit here, but these absolutely nailed it.

1.

Vader’s kids turned out okay https://t.co/opmzW8F4Ee — Mitch Benn (@MitchBenn) October 7, 2023

2.

Vader took his own exams at Wharton. https://t.co/bVmtXk8qeZ — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) October 7, 2023

3.

vader has a redemption arc. https://t.co/TZKVX530X0 — Marmel (@Marmel) October 7, 2023

4.

When Vader got drafted to fight in the war he actually went https://t.co/cdofdAXzYE — troy bond (grand admiral) (@TroyHasEbola) October 7, 2023

5.

Vader actually had a plan https://t.co/bzNLCndKI3 — Geoffrey Baron (@geoffbaron) October 7, 2023

6.

Darth Vader wouldn’t have had the specs to the Death Star siting in a banker box in his bathroom. https://t.co/lryVSWyAKw pic.twitter.com/oeGDxqKpaJ — ☕️ MF NORM ♨️ (@NW_StayDet) October 7, 2023

7.

First of all, you’re not going to disrespect Vader like this. https://t.co/aLNDO4QMb9 — BB ELLE WOODS (@ALYSSIA2777) October 7, 2023

8.

Vader acknowledges his son. https://t.co/XyM5GnVinr — All-New, All-Different Tom Brennan (@Brennanator) October 7, 2023

9.

Darth was reasonably intelligent. https://t.co/aICFjIHHt2 — Larkin Warren (@LarkinWarren) October 6, 2023

10.

Vader actually had a heart — Mike Pence's Other Mother (@cooltxchick) October 6, 2023

11.

Darth Vader was never indicted https://t.co/5v7NpFvqUc — Yurok Around The Clock (@HellcatBruce) October 7, 2023

12.

Vader admitted he was bald. — Chris Cairns. (@ComedyCairns) October 7, 2023

13.

Darth Vader's voice box has an off switch? — kitzeyes (@kitzeyes) October 6, 2023

14.

Vader didn’t inherit $450 Million dollars from Emperor Palpatine. https://t.co/eUk11GNBqc — Inmate No. P01135809 (@IvanDenisovitch) October 7, 2023

Melanie Dione put it in a nutshell.

Source @kalmantibs