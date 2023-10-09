You don’t have to be a parent to appreciate this cat’s hilarious thousand yard stare, but it helps

Animals

New parents of the week is surely this cat, whose expression has gone wildly viral for reasons which will surely become apparent.

‘She must be thinking about bills, education, food,’ said vladgrinch who shared it.

Relatable. Wildly relatable.

‘The ol’ thousand-yard stare thinking “oh god what do I do now?!” Lol.’

xbiosynthesisx “I didn’t expect this many”

Striking-Pop-9171 ‘She is so cute.’

Dry-Positive-4627 ‘Little dust bunnies.’

Jaebird0388 ‘She looks overwhelmed, poor moggie!’

Talking of funny cat’s expressions, as we were …

When he realized red is the good part of the watermelon.. pic.twitter.com/LJ6nDFdIb6 — place where cat shouldn't be (@catshouldnt) September 25, 2023

Source Reddit u/vladgrinch