You don’t have to be a parent to appreciate this cat’s hilarious thousand yard stare, but it helps
New parents of the week is surely this cat, whose expression has gone wildly viral for reasons which will surely become apparent.
‘She must be thinking about bills, education, food,’ said vladgrinch who shared it.
She must be thinking about bills, education, food
byu/vladgrinch inaww
Relatable. Wildly relatable.
‘The ol’ thousand-yard stare thinking “oh god what do I do now?!” Lol.’
xbiosynthesisx
“I didn’t expect this many”
Striking-Pop-9171
‘She is so cute.’
Dry-Positive-4627
‘Little dust bunnies.’
Jaebird0388
‘She looks overwhelmed, poor moggie!’
iflifehandsyoulemons
