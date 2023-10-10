‘Someone thought that a picture of a pizza that looks like cat puke on Bologna on flatbread would be a good advertisement’

Pics

We can see why u/RUfuqingkiddingme chose to add this to the r/NotMyJob forum, because somebody was definitely phoning it in that day.

They added –

I don’t know how someone thought that selecting a picture of a pizza that looks like cat puke on Bologna on flatbread would be a good advertisement …

Neither did these Reddit users.

Idk if you can even call that pizza tbh. xD

A1Sauc3d

That’s not a great way to advertise your business.

Rare_Crayons

Mucus pizzeria.

EarsOfGwars

The distribution of ingredients too. That slice at 90° is atrocious.

SafeToRemoveCPU

If that is one of Portland’s hottest pizza places, then I don’t wanna see what the coldest looks like.

SeaTurtle42

Nah. No fucking way someone did that and calls it a pizza?! That’s a crime.

A_Fat_Amish_Kid

Most. Accurate. Description. Ever.

LightUpThaSky

Every time someone fucks up pizza this bad someone in Italy cries.

PhalanxA51

A guy in Italy put kiwi on a pizza and got death threats. They are going to murder who ever made this.

weshuiz13

Haha it looks like some deli meat fell out of a package and onto some naan, and then a baby shat on it.

ExplorationChannel

This ain’t an advertisement, this is a warning.

BananaGooper

Because we’re not all the same …

This says more about you than the food, man. That looks delicious.

atomictest

Opinecone explained what the pizza should have looked like.

Very poorly executed, this is what they were trying to go for and it’s actually pretty good if you like mortadella and pistachio. I never order it, not my favorite, but I can see why people like it:





(Via)

Is it just us or is that not much better?

Finally, PandosII had a theory about the contentious picture.

Probably deliberately chose it for engagement metrics. Lots of negative comments might be better for the algorithm in the long run than no comments at all. I now know about Mucca Pizzeria.

