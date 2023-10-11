An accidentally NSFW post about Keir Starmer’s glitter incident has beaten off all comers for the Typo of the Week award

Politics

The glitter attack on Keir Starmer at the Labour Party Conference gave him a chance to show he wasn’t easily ruffled and gave tweeters a chance to show their topical comedy chops.

It also provided the undoubted Typo of the Day – if not of the week – courtesy of journalist Kevin Maguire.

"If he thinks that bothers me he doesn't know me," says a cool Starmer with glitter on his shirt and jacked off. Starmer wants power not protest, he says. — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) October 10, 2023

He clarified the message …

Well, yes, cough, I meant to type “jacket off” not “jacked off”. That would’ve been a surprising response. Blaming autoincorrect… https://t.co/55pGI3mQNT — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) October 10, 2023

But it was too late. The typo was on its way to becoming legendary.

1.

I didn’t realise Starmer was having that much fun on stage. — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) October 10, 2023

2.

he did what sorry https://t.co/ouAKmQ34Dw — three steaks pam (@alexandrakuri) October 10, 2023

3.

Typo of the year. https://t.co/B6xaWr1iJH — Brendan May (@bmay) October 10, 2023

4.

This is what happens when you toss off a tweet and end up looking like a jerk-off. https://t.co/zqOW3nc9e1 — Mic Wright (@brokenbottleboy) October 10, 2023

5.

is this a typo or did i miss one hell of a finale https://t.co/fYYZknmleB — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 10, 2023

6.

Turns out Labour is w**king https://t.co/87VsG1WwXI — Marty Lawrence (@TeaAndCopy) October 10, 2023

7.

The protester was pulled off by security. https://t.co/ajcOgbUrsD — Chłoddy (@OfSymbols) October 10, 2023

8.

Either this is meant to say "jacket off" or Starmer is really pushing the boundaries of what's acceptable in a conference speech. https://t.co/9KNd3pjOCi pic.twitter.com/67yuQmwAV5 — oneoneoneone (@oneoneoneone) October 10, 2023

9.

absolutely howling at the phrase "a cool Starmer with glitter on his shirt and jacked off", pure dril — tomasz. (@nailheadparty) October 10, 2023

10.

I understand why Elon Musk wants to charge for Twitter, content like this really shouldn't be free. https://t.co/0CcsU81GID — Andrew Ellis (@Ellis_Samizdat) October 10, 2023

11.

12.

I mean, that is pretty cool, in fairness. A display of spunk. https://t.co/gcKLKOF6eh — David Stubbs (@sendvictorious) October 10, 2023

13.

They jacked him off? So at least the story had a happy ending. https://t.co/13vQzz1gIa — Zarah Bukake MP. Dim ond parodi ydy (@XRLlareggub) October 10, 2023

14.

We’re not sure whether this would be a vote winner for Labour – or for every other party.

Free only fans subscription for every Labour member. https://t.co/0wvwok3aDa — Richard Bellamy #resist (@richardjbellamy) October 10, 2023

READ MORE

Keir Starmer just got glitter-bombed by a stage invader and his response was so good even Tories appreciated it (well, maybe)

Source Kevin Maguire Image Screengrab