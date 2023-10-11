Politics

An accidentally NSFW post about Keir Starmer’s glitter incident has beaten off all comers for the Typo of the Week award

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 11th, 2023

The glitter attack on Keir Starmer at the Labour Party Conference gave him a chance to show he wasn’t easily ruffled and gave tweeters a chance to show their topical comedy chops.

It also provided the undoubted Typo of the Day – if not of the week – courtesy of journalist Kevin Maguire.

He clarified the message …

But it was too late. The typo was on its way to becoming legendary.

We’re not sure whether this would be a vote winner for Labour – or for every other party.

