Entertainment

This kitchen cabinet intro to Phil Collins’ In The Air Tonight went viral again will always make our day better

Poke Staff. Updated October 11th, 2023

Chances are you will already have seen this, a kitchen cabinet intro to Phil Collins’ In The Air Tonight.

And chances are, even if you have, you’ll want to watch it again, after it went viral again after it was shared by comedian and magician Pete Firman.

Never less than utterly magnificent, and it took us back to this from a few years earlier.

And because it was shared by @petefirman, remember this? No cabinets (or Collins) but it is magical.

Follow @petefirman on Twitter here!

Source @petefirman @classicdad