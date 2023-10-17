‘One of the greatest ever social media posts’ has gone viral again and it’s an absolute treat
If you haven’t already watched this then you are in for a treat (and if you have then it’s so good you’ll want to watch it again).
It’s a tweet by actor and comedian @TheLisaGilroy which first went viral last year and – a year later – has been doing it all over again after it was shared by @robinince. .
To my followers: do better pic.twitter.com/WA6a8HRJXJ
— Lisa Gilroy (@TheLisaGilroy) October 18, 2022
Best two minutes we’ll spend today.
Still one of the greatest things on social media https://t.co/ZIH5Ywztf5
— Robin Ince (@robinince) October 16, 2023
It's beautifully pitched. Love the reveal being not too explicit like a curtain being gradually pulle to the side without comment by the ring leader.
— DJ_Markymarc (@DMarkymarc) October 17, 2023
This is genius. I did not see that coming. https://t.co/4d3qw2trlD
— Reflective Joy (@ReflectiveJoy) October 16, 2023
So glad @robinince Rt'd this – happy anniversary to one of the greatest ever social media posts. https://t.co/Ecl2TNWsP3
— Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) October 17, 2023
Ha ha! The opening is genius.
— Brendan (@truthiness2010) October 16, 2023
Hook, line and sinker right here. Until blueberry, I hasten to add.
— bumbledumbledee (@bumbledumbledee) October 17, 2023
innit? No top-spin, no sign – such a light performance.
— Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) October 17, 2023
Follow @TheLisaGilroy here!
Source Twitter @TheLisaGilroy