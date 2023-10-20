This hilarious smackdown of a potty-mouthed troll has gone viral again and it’s an all-time great

Weird World

We’ve featured no end of trolls being hilariously put in their place on Twitter and Facebook and the like, and this one is right up there with the very best.

It’s a 10/10 smackdown that has just gone viral again on Reddit for reasons which will become obvious.

‘Bro fell for it,’ said cyrobite- who shared it.

Impeccable!

‘Haha, what an idiot.’

WorldlinessOk1289 ‘AUTOREPLY: We have flagged your comment as a personal attack on another person’s intelligence. Your comment has been forwarded to the Reddit Mods for further investigation and potential ban. If you think this is a mistake, reply STOP.’

BourbonRick01 ‘Okay this is brilliant, totally gonna use this if the need arrives which hopefully it never does ‘

And should the need arise, Medium_Reason_1371 helpfully did this.

‘In case you want it typed out: ‘AUTOREPLY: We have detected the transmission of a potential threat towards someone’s life/damage to someone’s property [code: 46374-a] your device’s IP adress has been forwarded to the police depart.’

Source Reddit u/cyrobite-