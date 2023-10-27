Politics

Tory peer Baroness Warsi can’t see the logic behind suppressing nurses’ pay and giving bankers fat bonuses

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 27th, 2023

The ghost of the Liz Truss mini budget that crashed the economy and lost her the chance of spending Christmas in Downing St. has started rattling its chains again, as the government scraps the rule that bankers’ bonuses can only be double their annual salary.

The poor mites had obviously been struggling to make ends meet.

The topic came up on Thursday’s episode of Question Time, where Conservative MP Lee Rowley defended the decision – or tried to.

Tory peer Baroness Warsi had a very different view.

I find it really shocking …at a time when the Prime Minister is sayng to public sector workers “We cannot increase your salaries because we’re trying to get our first priority of getting inflation under control.”

So, we can’t put more money into nurses’ pockets, because we think that will have an inflationary pressure, but we can put more money into really rich bankers’ pockets, because that won’t affect inflation.

Here’s what people had to say about her frankly un-Conservative point.

Baroness Warsi wasn’t the only person with an opinion on the bonuses, of course.

Source Farrukh Image Screengrab