Tory peer Baroness Warsi can’t see the logic behind suppressing nurses’ pay and giving bankers fat bonuses

Politics

The ghost of the Liz Truss mini budget that crashed the economy and lost her the chance of spending Christmas in Downing St. has started rattling its chains again, as the government scraps the rule that bankers’ bonuses can only be double their annual salary.

More than 1 million children in the UK experienced destitution last year. This Conservative Government's response? Lifting the cap on bankers' bonuses. pic.twitter.com/DaF20lW3EB — Trades Union Congress (@The_TUC) October 24, 2023

I’ve been thinking about this and I’m still completely bewildered. Why in earth would Sunak mark his anniversary as PM by abolishing the cap on bankers’ bonuses if it weren’t to appease the Trussites? He doesn’t lead his party, he runs scared of it. pic.twitter.com/HYdliKtMUE — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) October 24, 2023

Personally I'd keep the cap on bankers' bonuses and end the cap on benefits for children. But that's just me. — David__Osland (@David__Osland) October 24, 2023

The poor mites had obviously been struggling to make ends meet.

The topic came up on Thursday’s episode of Question Time, where Conservative MP Lee Rowley defended the decision – or tried to.

Abbie asks, "Is the scrapping on the cap of bankers bonuses an insult to working people struggling in a cost of living crisis?" Lee Rowley says the decision is by regulators, not the government. Fiona Bruce challenges him and he argues with her. In the end Rowley deflects and… pic.twitter.com/sQgUBeB0w4 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) October 26, 2023

Tory peer Baroness Warsi had a very different view.

Baroness Warsi, "Rishi Sunak says we can't put more money in nurses pockets because that will cause inflation, but we can put more money into really rich bankers pockets because that won't affect inflation?" Conservative MP Lee Rowley crushed again on #BBCQT by @SayeedaWarsi pic.twitter.com/BWSVA0ZRmc — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) October 26, 2023

I find it really shocking …at a time when the Prime Minister is sayng to public sector workers “We cannot increase your salaries because we’re trying to get our first priority of getting inflation under control.” So, we can’t put more money into nurses’ pockets, because we think that will have an inflationary pressure, but we can put more money into really rich bankers’ pockets, because that won’t affect inflation.

Here’s what people had to say about her frankly un-Conservative point.

1.

It must be extremely sobering for Lee Rowley to have Baroness Warsi – who served as co-chairwoman of the Conservative Party from 2010 to 2012 – telling you the error of your ways. No wonder he has nothing to say. — Fran W – #GTTO (@urzwoo) October 26, 2023

2.

3.

Surely Baroness Warsi can no longer affiliate with the current Conservative Party; she has much too much dignity — Mark Coates (@markcoates1) October 26, 2023

4.

Blue on blue update https://t.co/JsIgU8K2ko — ScottishPanda #Resist #FBR #FBPE (@PandaScottish) October 26, 2023

5.

Interesting that Tory peer Warsi is now so far to the left of Labour https://t.co/BY6pZN6Mqw — Raphael Dogg (@raphaeldogg) October 26, 2023

6.

“So we can’t put more money into nurse’s pockets… but we can put more money into really rich banker’s pockets” Sayeeda Warsi finds it “shocking” the government didn’t offer rise to nurses over inflation fears yet scrapped cap on bankers’ bonuses pic.twitter.com/VsdJWuejZn — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) October 27, 2023

7.

Every word. Sunak is strip mining the country for his mates. https://t.co/Y3zORHl00d — E J Fisher (@EJFisher2) October 27, 2023

8.

People have got wise to the Tories’ old con tricks. Nothing they say has any credibility now. If Sunak offered everyone a £5k bonus tax free, how many would believe it would actually happen? https://t.co/D5vnKNDHfU — The Neglectful Gardener: @RebootGB (@SimonPease1) October 26, 2023

9.

Can't argue with that but I am sure this UKIP/ ERG excuse of government will try! — Millie/Penny's Dad ️Blocked by Coffey (@MilliePenny192) October 26, 2023

Baroness Warsi wasn’t the only person with an opinion on the bonuses, of course.

Man in pink tie, "The scrapping of cap on bankers bonuses is described as one of the freedoms of Brexit. As someone who lives in a relatively impoverished part of Britain that the benefits of Brexit involve the rich getting richer and the poor getting poorer?" #BBCQT pic.twitter.com/0qt9ec0usW — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) October 26, 2023

READ MORE

This Question Time audience member had a clever riposte to Johnny Mercer’s social media gripe

Source Farrukh Image Screengrab