A couple of huskies met a robot dog and reacted exactly as you’d expect

The Unitree robot dog, which looks remarkably like the Boston Dynamics dog – just saying – met a couple of its flesh and blood alternatives, and some of them got a little spooked. Guess which ones.

We’d probably react like that, too. Maybe not the sniffing part.

Reddit users sympathised with the dogs. The furry ones, not the metal one.

The dog even sniffed its robot butt.

clearlight

Uncanine valley

stinklepinger

“It doesn’t have a smell! My god, Rocky! It doesn’t have a smell!”

fiveeasypieces5EZ

Oh good, training dogs to sniff out Terminators. When’s judgement day again?

overtired27

Has the robo dog passed the Chew-ring Test?

BrockChocolate

Imagine when the human version starts walking the streets.

Yes, people will attempt to sniff it’s ass-bot.

Shimamon

An abomination is that what it is! A T900 pretending to act all cute to insinuate itself into acceptance by humanity before pushing the useless meatbags into disappearing through sad irrelevance

SayYesToPenguins

If not friend, why friend shaped?

BootyWhiteMen

Didn’t anyone watch MetalHead the black mirror episode? This is how it starts.

Akraz

Actually fascinating to get a glimpse into a possible future where organic and inorganic life will begin to interact. Kind of beautiful in a way.

AnT-AingealDhorcha40

Get the robo dog to pee on the tree and you’ve got something there.

Old_swimming6328

If AI keeps going the way it is now, this might happen.

If dogs designed a robot dog, the electronic butt-scent generator would be the most important part.

Webgruntzed

Source r/funny Image Screengrab