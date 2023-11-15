This ‘Keanu Reeves’ romance scammer was sent on a bogus journey and it’s an excellent adventure

Weird World

Fans of online scammers being owned into next week will probably already be familiar with the work of the great Becky Holmes (@deathtospinach on Twitter).

Becky is so good – and so funny – at it that she even has a book coming out capturing her most entertaining adventures.

And one of the scammers who started it all – ‘Keanu Reeves’ – has been back in touch. Becky sent him on another bogus journey and it’s a most excellent adventure.

I’m pleased to report that Keanu has upped his game, stopped being so monosyllabic and is now asking me questions about myself Additional good news – he didn’t even flinch at the mention of the restraints I’ll be putting him in In fact he seemed to rather like it Keanu you… pic.twitter.com/RxGUILid03 — Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) November 11, 2023

And here is their exchange in full.

Awesome.

I think I may have been an unwitting extra in keanu's recent movie — whatever (@AhYeahWell) November 8, 2023

Dude's got a really eclectic back catalogue. — Iain (@iaink85) November 8, 2023

Is "I touch men's buttocks in Asda" a remake? I'm sure I've seen the original. — Moz (@Moz550) November 8, 2023

Did we mention the book?

I've had a lot of people message me saying they wish the book was out in time for Christmas so they could give it as a gift Well pack away your excuses and feast your eyes on this gem (yes ok it's technically shit but I'm useless with Powerpoint so shut it) Just print this out,… pic.twitter.com/gNhygKEHs2 — Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) November 13, 2023

