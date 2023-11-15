Weird World

This ‘Keanu Reeves’ romance scammer was sent on a bogus journey and it’s an excellent adventure

John Plunkett. Updated November 15th, 2023

Fans of online scammers being owned into next week will probably already be familiar with the work of the great Becky Holmes (@deathtospinach on Twitter).

Becky is so good – and so funny – at it that she even has a book coming out capturing her most entertaining adventures.

And one of the scammers who started it all – ‘Keanu Reeves’ – has been back in touch. Becky sent him on another bogus journey and it’s a most excellent adventure.

And here is their exchange in full.

Awesome.

Did we mention the book?

Source @deathtospinach