A very angry pro-Rwanda LBC caller was so over the top that people can’t believe he’s not a comedy character

Poke Staff. Updated November 16th, 2023

With the Supreme Court’s judgment finding the Government’s Rwanda policy unlawful, and Rishi Sunak responding by promising to legislate the plan back on track, one caller to LBC became increasingly irate.

Tom Swarwick remained impressively calm – and had the perfect sign-off.

Fans of the Exploding Heads will have recognused Tom Swarbrick’s ‘Love to the family’ comment as being a nod to their irate frequent flyer, Colin from Portsmouth.

“The spirit of the law is being absolutely trashed, and I can’t wait until Rishi Sunak’s Conservative government introduces new legislation to take back control.”

“Love to the family.”

This is what tweeters had to say about Colin Adam’s outburst.

Of course, Adam came to the attention of the Exploding Heads.

It’s important that we hear what Colin from Portsmouth thinks of the latest Rwanda developments.

‘Colin from Portsmouth’ put the pro-Suella argument as only he could

Source LBC Image Screengrab