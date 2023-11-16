A very angry pro-Rwanda LBC caller was so over the top that people can’t believe he’s not a comedy character

Entertainment

With the Supreme Court’s judgment finding the Government’s Rwanda policy unlawful, and Rishi Sunak responding by promising to legislate the plan back on track, one caller to LBC became increasingly irate.

Tom Swarwick remained impressively calm – and had the perfect sign-off.

‘The spirit of the law is being absolutely trashed and I cannot wait for the Conservative government to take back control!’@TomSwarbrick1: 'Love to the family.’ Caller Adam is not impressed by the ruling of 'unlawful' Rwanda plan… pic.twitter.com/oKFA8z47NU — LBC (@LBC) November 15, 2023

Fans of the Exploding Heads will have recognused Tom Swarbrick’s ‘Love to the family’ comment as being a nod to their irate frequent flyer, Colin from Portsmouth.

“The spirit of the law is being absolutely trashed, and I can’t wait until Rishi Sunak’s Conservative government introduces new legislation to take back control.” “Love to the family.”

This is what tweeters had to say about Colin Adam’s outburst.

I mean… come on… this IS Colin right? This must be… I mean… surely… this… tell me it’s Colin… yeah? So that it’s not… I mean… say it’s Colin hmm? Would you? Just say it’s Colin. Because it can’t not be… I mean… it’s Colin yes? Yes?! YES?! Say it’s Colin!! SAY IT’S… https://t.co/lpJTe61GCU — ʟᴀʀʀʏ & ᴘᴀᴜʟ (@larryandpaul) November 15, 2023

Can’t be a real person. — Robbie Scowls (@RScowler) November 15, 2023

This was it! Corking https://t.co/vtTanRKB4D — That Baratheon Girl (@baratheongirl) November 15, 2023

"Mr Angry" from the Steve Wright show from back in the day?? — Marcello Ruffini #FBPE (@MarcelloRuffini) November 15, 2023

Holy fuck… this caller HAS to be on the wind-up, right? https://t.co/hU2036tpya — The Engineer (@Engineer_LXIX) November 16, 2023

Mr Angry isn't fond of the law….its hard to believe people like this walk amongst us https://t.co/GGRNu1vMKH — Marcella (@CellaH26) November 16, 2023

Does anyone know if Gullis can do a Scottish accent https://t.co/UjnKhcDiXF — JPC (@jpxan71) November 15, 2023

Poor Adam, can someone tell him the Supreme Court Is a UK court. — Lou Derry (@louderry) November 15, 2023

I might be taking a bit of a punt, but I bet this bloke still supports Brexit and reads the Daily Mail? — SmoggyPower (@SmoggyPower) November 15, 2023

Of course, Adam came to the attention of the Exploding Heads.

It’s important that we hear what Colin from Portsmouth thinks of the latest Rwanda developments.

"Do you know who the real villain is in all this? It's Gary Bloody Lineker. He's stopping us from sending people to Rwanda " Colin from Portsmouth on small boats and @GaryLineker pic.twitter.com/xvv7UD5DdL — The Exploding Heads (@Exploding_Heads) November 15, 2023

Source LBC