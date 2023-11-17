It’s about time someone thanked the Tories properly – like this

Entertainment

The Tories have been in power one way or another since 2010. In that period, a lot of things have changed as a direct result of their policies and behaviour, so it’s about time that was properly acknowledged.

Luckily, Larry Budd and Paul Dunphy – Larry and Paul – have spotted the glaring omission and stepped in with a fitting demonstration of the country’s gratitude. Here it is in all its glory.

“You saved us from the boring competency of serious people and brought personality back into politics, introducing some incredible characters that we’ll never forget – even if we try really hard to.”

Moving stuff. We’re sure it’ll bring a tear to many a Conservative eye.

It certainly got through to these YouTube users.

The gratitude I have for the Tories is literally indescribable…

lucywillis4174

Good to see that our noble tradition of gentle political satire is alive and well …

JohnDavies-cn3ro

I love it. The soaring Elgar, rippling flag and unwaveringly awful Tories all rolled into one

suewilkinson910

Larry and Paul shared their loving tribute on Twitter/X, where it got an equally appreciative reception.

1.

Set grandma to Do Not Disturb, kneel in the direction of Churchill's wine cellar, knit yourself a hankie out of flags, and prepare to experience the triumphal wail of a grateful nation. Like the mighty @larryandpaul, I say #ThankYouTories https://t.co/PSs6sO31Do — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) November 16, 2023

2.

3.

4.

This should run as advert for elections on every channel in uk

The best campaign ever i have seen

Well done and thank you for your fantastic job #GeneralElectionNow — giorgia (@lucapavel) November 16, 2023

5.

Brings tears to one’s eyes. No really, it literally does. — AgataKB (@AgataBelcher) November 17, 2023

6.

Truly inspirational. When you collect all the facts together, it becomes much easier to understand. Thank YOU. #GeneralElectionNow https://t.co/VVJTPikccT — PicklesXminster (@PicklesXminster) November 17, 2023

7.

Dying with laughter https://t.co/ZvNOKJB5TW — Lisa Harding Art & Photos (@SketchLisa) November 17, 2023

8.

9.

Quite moving. I thought they had done nothing for us, I stand duly corrected. https://t.co/7mbqFMzF9t — Big Hollow Man (@BigHollowMan) November 17, 2023

If you’d like to support their work, you can do that here.

We’re just two online comedians on a failing social media platform asking for your support. If you enjoyed this, you can support us monthly (amazing) or give us a tip through our @kofi_button page (lovely, thank you)…https://t.co/195TZpV2wn — ʟᴀʀʀʏ & ᴘᴀᴜʟ (@larryandpaul) November 16, 2023

And, of course, share the video so your local Tory MP will see how grateful everyone is.

