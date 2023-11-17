Entertainment

It’s about time someone thanked the Tories properly – like this

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 17th, 2023

The Tories have been in power one way or another since 2010. In that period, a lot of things have changed as a direct result of their policies and behaviour, so it’s about time that was properly acknowledged.

Luckily, Larry Budd and Paul DunphyLarry and Paul – have spotted the glaring omission and stepped in with a fitting demonstration of the country’s gratitude.

Here it is in all its glory.

“You saved us from the boring competency of serious people and brought personality back into politics, introducing some incredible characters that we’ll never forget – even if we try really hard to.”

Moving stuff. We’re sure it’ll bring a tear to many a Conservative eye.

It certainly got through to these YouTube users.

The gratitude I have for the Tories is literally indescribable…
lucywillis4174

Good to see that our noble tradition of gentle political satire is alive and well …
JohnDavies-cn3ro

I love it. The soaring Elgar, rippling flag and unwaveringly awful Tories all rolled into one
suewilkinson910

Larry and Paul shared their loving tribute on Twitter/X, where it got an equally appreciative reception.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

If you’d like to support their work, you can do that here.

And, of course, share the video so your local Tory MP will see how grateful everyone is.

READ MORE

Larry and Paul’s Honest UK Trains Ad bitingly expresses every sad fact about British railways

Source Larry and Paul Image Screengrab