Keir Starmer’s brutal takedown of Rishi Sunak at PMQs today was an absolute classic

Politics

Say what you like about Rishi Sunak – please – but the look on his face is worth a thousand words at PMQs. Especially when half – probably more than half – of the chamber is laughing at him.

And the prime minister was having a particularly tricky time of it today after Keir Starmer used the Elgin Marbles fiasco to launch a particularly memorable line of attack.

By Westminster standards, this is exceedingly good patter from Keir Starmer#PMQs pic.twitter.com/o10wrPDCce — Alexander Brown (@AlexofBrown) November 29, 2023

And the look on Sunak’s face was a picture.

Rishi Sunak visibly uncomfortable being mocked in the Chamber #pmqs pic.twitter.com/cMt6tqZ9La — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) November 29, 2023

And it didn’t end there.

HORRIBLE moment for Sunak at #PMQs. Starmer: "I met with the Greek PM, we talked about the economy, security, immigration. I also told him we won't be changing the law regarding the marbles. It's really not that difficult." Look at Sunak's expression at the end. Beaten. ~AA pic.twitter.com/mAHVmwMfYY — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) November 29, 2023

Oh, and also this!

NEW: Rishi Sunak’s mic gets cut off as he says “Britain isn’t listening” to Keir Starmer #PMQs pic.twitter.com/13zFEVi6rC — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) November 29, 2023

And here are just a few of the things people were saying in the wake of today’s PMQs.

PMQs was like a roast battle today. Starmer absolutely destroyed Sunak, at one point referring him as a “reverse Midas that turns everything to…” then pointing to Cleverly to fill in the blanks. This was a fucking slating. Lovely stuff.#PMQs pic.twitter.com/vntwBoJ8VJ — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) November 29, 2023

Rishi Sunak is getting absolutely splatted at #PMQs on literally everything can someone call an ambulance — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) November 29, 2023

That change of expression by Sunak in the final frames. He absolutely knows this was a giant unforced error and looks like he is about to cry. https://t.co/EG0vPptLhH — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) November 29, 2023

Look at Cleverly. Pure raging https://t.co/0fWKi2auCP — That Baratheon Girl (@baratheongirl) November 29, 2023

Absolutely brutal. Sunak's immense weakness and disconnection from the real world is a serious problem for the Tories. Look at his face. How on earth does he survive a GE campaign? https://t.co/KAykAI3WNZ — JWExTheSpa (@SpaJw) November 29, 2023

Sunak diminishes with every appearance at PMQs https://t.co/jjR2RZ9fVB — Paul Mason (@paulmasonnews) November 29, 2023

To conclude …

Had this been a boxing match, the ref would have stopped it. https://t.co/CmfSH3n1jt — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) November 29, 2023

Source @AlexofBrown