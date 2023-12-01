The mounting fury of this guy who was mad a £5 bag was ‘collection only’ is a proper hall of famer
In today’s edition of people making outrageous demands from people selling stuff online comes this guy, a chap called Stephen, who was keen to buy a £5 bag.
Except he wasn’t happy that it was collection only – once he’d worked out what that meant – and the conversation turned unintentionally amusing and then shockingly offensive.
‘Unbelievable,’ said @stateofselling who shared it on Twitter.
We especially liked the suggestion that his mum travel to Reading to meet him halfway. For a £5 bag.
— Michael Gallemore (@mwgallemore) November 14, 2019
Source @StateofSelling