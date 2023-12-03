Neil deGrasse Tyson’s answer to a daft space travel question was an out-of-this-world dad joke

Celebrity

Neil deGrasse Tyson is one of the world’s most well-known scientists. The astrophysicist is not only a great source of information on a wide range of scientific topics, but it seems he can turn his hand to a dad joke, too.

Here’s how he responded to a bit of a silly question about space travel.

“Yes, provided you only go to the Sun at night.”

TikTok users appreciated the quip – and had some thoughts to add.

You can land there, but only once.

Alex

The problem isn’t landing on the sun. It’s making sun screen strong enough.

En

Theory will only get us so far.

Random User

Bro, this comment made my head hurt no lie.

IIIIIII

Wintertime’s best.

SKCBeatz

I love me my NDT! So adorable.

Ella_deZeng

Just go on a cloudy day bruh.

northafricanredman

Wondering how many people are gunna run conspiracy theories on this one.

Faith Leetzow

He wants to laugh so bad.

Joey

Nothing is impossible just dont hold your breath waiting for it!

Nelson Paul Espinoza

Ok I’ve heard some things, but this question makes you wonder.

Dan

alanjameshenderso was happy.

The first bit of science that I fully understand.

As a bonus, instead of answering this question, he asked it.

