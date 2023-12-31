You may get seasick just watching this viral North Sea TikTok
TikTok has discovered the North Sea and it’s freaking people out – mainly due to videos like this.
@deepseamysteries Omg #storm #scary #bigwaves #northsea #ship ♬ Hoist the Colours – Bass Singers Version – Bobby Bass
The Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End music definitely adds to the ambience. We got a little seasick just watching that.
It looks like the North Sea is building up quite a fan club.
North Sea only actin’ up cause it likes the fame.
grace
Why is my fyp begging for me to be scared of the North Sea?
keaganistired
I imagine you can hear this song playing naturally when in the North Sea lol.
wordsretainpower
This is Ken. Ken’s job is North Sea.
bitey
I’ve seen so many North Sea videos i’m basically a pirate now.
lucy
My toxic trait is thinking the North Sea isn’t all that dangerous.
Ryan
Poseidon clearly does NOT want us there.
Nikki A
Bro just threw that perfectly fine orange into the SEA.
Bro
Next thing you know you’re in Davy Jones locker.
slasher6097
Still freakin’ scary even with the sun shining.
LorReeDoun=bleU
JustJenny had a thought.
Great surfing I bet.
That’d be a big fat nope.
READ MORE
This night-time ocean landscape is not what it might seem
Source @deepseamysteries Image Screengrab